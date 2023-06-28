Red Access Features the World's First Agentless Secure Browsing Platform; Turns Any Web Browser Into a Secure Enterprise Browser

Agentless platform goes beyond the browser to protect desktop web applications from browsing risks that originate outside of web browsers

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Access has announced the world's first true agentless secure browsing platform suited for hybrid work environments. The Red Access agentless browsing security platform is browser-agnostic, giving company workforces the ability to use any web browser they want and benefit from enterprise-grade secure browser defense capabilities. Red Access' agentless architecture also extends the same defense capabilities to desktop web applications, which are also susceptible to browsing risks.

"We've developed an entirely new method to protect web sessions that truly raises the bar for secure browsing standards," said Dor Zvi, co-founder and CEO, Red Access. "Our agentless platform is the only genuine hybrid security solution of its kind. Because it runs in the background to protect any browser or desktop web application, it creates a seamless user experience for workforces to complete their tasks in the office or abroad with no performance issues or interruptions."

The Red Access agentless browsing security platform grants defense capabilities and coverage that secure enterprise browsers and secure browsing extensions simply cannot match. As an agentless solution, Red Access does not require additional remote enablement tools such as VPN and VDI to operate outside of a company's security perimeter.

With the Red Access agentless browsing security platform, hybrid enterprises can:

Protect all browsing activities: Defend web browsers and desktop web applications against advanced attacks that elude existing security solutions and target the browsing vector

Enforce policies for remotely accessible corporate resources used by third party contractors and BYOD users to ensure sensitive information stays where it should, and prevent access by external threat actors

Manage the access, usability, integrity, and security of corporate data and policies with a simple and flexible unified management panel

Gain visibility into users' browsing activities, including the applications and devices which are being used, to create accurate policies and shine a light on potential threats lurking in the shadows

The agentless platform enables one-click deployment to quickly secure browsing channels without any alterations to existing enterprise architecture

easily integrates with other security solutions and infrastructures to create a comprehensive security stack

"Red Access has taken a novel approach with the combination of static and dynamic inspection, protecting 'browsing' not just 'browser' activities, without requiring an agent or extension to the browser, or even a new browser," said Rik Turner Senior Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity at Omdia. "This means that security is added to any aspect of web browsing activity without the need to replace or extend existing software, benefiting users, IT management, and security teams alike."

About Red Access

Red Access secures the hybrid enterprise with the first agentless browsing security platform, introducing a non-disruptive way to protect devices and browsing sessions in and outside of the office. Red Access helps companies secure all their employees' browsing activities, across any browser, web app, device and cloud service enabling a fully agnostic, seamless user experience and easy management, without hampering productivity or requiring the installation of a browser or extension. Red Access was founded by leading experts from the Israeli Cyber Community and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Red Access investors include Elron Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures . To learn more, visit: https://redaccess.io/

