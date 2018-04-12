Red and White Fleet Makes the Switch to 100% Renewable and Sustainable Neste MY Renewable Diesel

"The use of renewable diesel supports our environmental commitment, a key component of our brand, and deepens the pride our team takes in our service," said Joe Burgard, executive vice president of Red and White Fleet.

Red and White Fleet, founded in 1892, is San Francisco's first and original boat cruise and one of the oldest businesses in the Bay area. They operate sightseeing tours of the San Francisco Bay Area in 16 different languages.

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment while providing the highest quality service," Burgard said. "The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel offered the reliability, performance and affordability that is critical to the success of our business."

Red and White Fleet tried out other alternative fuels in the past, Burgard said, "which resulted in cost and maintenance impacts beyond what was initially anticipated, so we approached the use of renewable diesel with caution."

The city of San Francisco and a number of public transit agencies supported Red and White Fleet's research and transition to renewable diesel. Burgard reports they found the use of Neste MY renewable diesel to be "a seamless, affordable in-tank emission reduction strategy that appears to be adding life to our fuel filters."

The company found absolutely no disruption to any aspects of their operation, from fueling procedures and maintenance intervals to vessel performance and costs. In addition, they have observed clean stack emissions and longer fuel filter life. "The greatest operational benefit," Burgard says, "has been the reduction of soot which is a benefit to both our riders and our machinery, all while reducing our impact on greenhouse gas emissions."

"We are excited to partner with Red and White Fleet by providing them with a fuel that is clean, safe, renewable and odor free," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US, Inc. "Their decision places them amongst a growing list of progressive and forward-thinking San Francisco companies that want to ensure a better world through sustainable solutions."

Western States Oil, based in San Jose, California, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to Red and White Fleet.

Neste Corporation

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. In 2017, Neste's revenue was $16.2 billion. Neste is currently ranked the 2nd most sustainable company in the world by the Global 100 list. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

