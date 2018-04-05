RED Arena Round-Up 2018

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Date for the Annual 2018 RED Arena Round Up! This year's event promises to be bigger and better with a NEW Trail Course Challenge Event sponsored by Equine Trail Sports!

"The Round-Up is an inclusive rodeo play day that promotes community and allows riders of all abilities to enjoy activities on horseback. Since all riders are on horses a level playing field is created," said Jennifer Young, Executive Director and Founder of RED Arena. Last year over 50 riders competed for ribbons or high point trophies and more than 500 people were in attendance. In addition to the rodeo events and Trail Course Challenge, the 2018 Round-Up will also host a silent auction, provide community sponsored fair booth games, miniature horses, and a bounce house. Admission and parking to the event is free.

"The staff, volunteers and horses at RED Arena grant miracles both small and large every day. As the parent of a child who was fortunate enough to receive one of those miracles, I cannot thank everyone involved enough for changing the life of my child and providing the opportunity for her to reach her full potential," said Marie Lowman, whose daughter has received physical therapy at RED Arena for the past 10 years. Funds raised at this year's event will primarily go to scholarships for riders. "The Round-Up provides a stage for so many children to show others their abilities, and empowers them in a way that is beyond measure; while raising the funds necessary to provide access to the wonderful staff and animals at RED Arena for those who need it most," said Lowman. Additionally, the event organizers hope to create a true sense of community through this annual event.

RED Arena is a 501c3, non-profit corporation dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through equine assisted activities and therapies. RED Arena provides a variety of services such as: facilities for equine-assisted therapy and activities to people with disabilities, opportunities for gaining social, recreational and life skills, as well as providing sanctuary and rehabilitation for abused and neglected horses. RED Arena currently serves riders who participate in physical, occupational or speech therapy sessions while horseback. RED Arena also offers a free program for students who are blind and visually impaired to gain hands on experience and training in the horse industry, mental health services, RED-Y to Read programs and Veterans programs.

