RED Arena Round-Up 2018

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMORROW, JUNE 2ND, 2018 RED Arena Round Up! This year's event promises to be bigger and better with new events and a HUGE silent auction!

RED Arena Round Up is an inclusive rodeo play day and horse show that promotes community and allows riders of all abilities to enjoy activities on horseback. The event is family friendly, open to the public and admission and parking are free. In addition to the horse show, there will be activities for the kids, food and a silent auction featuring some amazing prizes such as an Exclusive George Strait Concert Experience! This package includes: 2 round trip tickets on Southwest airlines, 2 floor tickets to see George Strait, with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, December 8 and a meet and greet with Mr. Strait in person before the concert!

"The staff, volunteers and horses at RED Arena grant miracles both small and large every day. As the parent of a child who was fortunate enough to receive one of those miracles, I cannot thank everyone involved enough for changing the life of my child and providing the opportunity for her to reach her full potential," said Marie Lowman, whose daughter has received physical therapy at RED Arena for the past 11 years. Funds raised at this year's event will primarily go to scholarships for riders.

If you can't make it to Round Up on Saturday, June 2nd, event programming will begin with the RED Arena Round Up "Wine-Up" Party on Friday night, June 1st 5:00 -8:00pm. The "Wine-Up" Party will feature live music, complimentary wine & spirit tastings, hors d'oeuvres and a preview of the silent auction. Guests will also be able to meet the therapy horses and watch demonstrations by RED Arena adult riders. All events will take place indoors at Dripping Springs Rach Park.

Visit: http://www.redarena.org/round-up.html for a full calendar of Round Up Events.

For more information contact Jennifer Tully at 310-403-0125 or press@redarena.org

RED Arena is a 501c3, non-profit corporation dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through equine assisted activities and therapies. RED Arena provides a variety of services such as: facilities for equine-assisted therapy and activities to people with disabilities as well as opportunities for gaining social, recreational and life skills. RED Arena currently serves riders who participate in physical, occupational or speech therapy sessions while on horseback. RED Arena also offers a free program for students who are blind and visually impaired to gain experience and training in the horse industry. Red Arena also provides mental health services, RED-Y to Read programs and Veterans programs.

