Red Arrow Diner Named 2025 Business of the Year

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Arrow Diner has been named the 2025 Hospitality and Tourism Business of the Year by Business NH Magazine and the NH Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The award was presented at Friday's Business and Business Leader of the Year Awards Luncheon in Manchester.

Red Arrow Diner team at the 2025 Business of the Year event by Business NH Magazine and the NH Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

As a token of appreciation for the continued support of its loyal customers, Red Arrow Diner is launching Toast to You Tuesdays, a special promotion offering a buy-one-get-one free breakfast (of equal or lesser value) every Tuesday. The offer is available at all four Red Arrow Diner locations and is part of the company's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community. Restrictions apply, and the promotion ends July 8, 2025.

"We are incredibly honored to be among the esteemed Business of the Year award winners in this recognition of business leadership, community service and chamber of commerce involvement in New Hampshire," said Carol Lawrence, Red Arrow Diner co-owner and president. "The decades-long efforts to carry forward the Red Arrow Diner legacy and transform it with our own creativity and style have been a true labor of love, and we are grateful that our work has made a positive impact."

Carol Lawrence purchased Manchester's iconic Red Arrow Diner in 1987 and expanded the brand to additional locations in southern New Hampshire with her co-owners, George Lawrence and Amanda Wihby, over the past 15 years, including Concord, Londonderry and Nashua. The Manchester location celebrated 100 years in business in 2022 and remains a popular stop for celebrities and political candidates.

"The Red Arrow Diner is committed to continuing its century-long legacy of good food, friendly staff and giving back - both to the community and to the hospitality and tourism industry in our state," said Amanda Wihby, co-owner and chief operations officer. "We are proud of our dedicated staff and thankful to our loyal customers for making this all possible."

In his recommendation letter for this Business of the Year nomination, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President Timothy Sink, CCE, noted, "The Red Arrow Diner's ability to blend tradition with innovation, their unwavering support for their employees and customers, and their role in putting New Hampshire on the map exemplify the very best of what the state's business community has to offer."

This is the Red Arrow Diner's second Business of the Year award in the Hospitality/Tourism category.

More information about the company is available at www.redarrowdiner.com.

About the Red Arrow Diner

A privately held company based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Red Arrow Diner operates restaurants in Concord, Manchester, Londonderry, and Nashua, which serve more than 500,000 breakfasts annually. Now more than 100 years old, the Red Arrow Diner was established in 1922 at 61 Lowell Street and was named a Manchester City Landmark in 2000. In addition to being honored with the Manchester Historic Association's Century Club Award in 2022, and being named Business of the Year in 2019 and 2025 by Business NH Magazine, the Red Arrow Diner has been featured on various nationally broadcasted television and radio shows, including the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, NBC's JEOPARDY!, and SiriusXM political channels Patriot (125) and Progress (127), as well as national publications, including USA Today and the Food Network Magazine. The Red Arrow is an active community supporter providing countless volunteer hours, pro bono promotions, and financial donations. For information about the Red Arrow Diner, visit www.redarrowdiner.com.

SOURCE Red Arrow Diner