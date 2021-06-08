Red Badger announces David Wynne CEO to accelerate digital product transformation for blue chips

Organisations able to embrace the transformation to a Digital Product mindset , unshackle themselves from the intransigence caused by complexity and push through the necessary changes across the business will capitalise on the tremendous opportunity ahead of them.

Red Badger's mission is to help these organisations and savvy leaders manage the digital product transformation journey and turn them into truly next generation businesses. To take Red Badger into its next phase of development, the Company has appointed co-founder David Wynne as its new CEO.

"Red Badger is proud to work with some of the world's most loved brands . Our clients place digital at the core and our partnership with them has delivered some incredible success stories. To support our growth and maintain exceptional levels of service, we are currently making significant investment in our teams, attracting top talent and expanding offerings to ensure exceptional business value is delivered. This is a pivotal phase of our development and I'm looking forward to making a meaningful impact and steering us forward."

David Wynne, CEO of Red Badger

Trained as a software engineer, David has been in the Chief Operating Officer role for the last five years, overseeing the operational side of the digital product delivery and business operations. Enjoying sustainable growth throughout that period, Red Badger's independence has made it easier to make strategic decisions and reshape the board and management team around broader objectives.

The role reports to Red Badger's board, consisting of two executive board advisors Boel Ferguson and Mike Altendorf alongside co-founders Stuart Harris and Cain Ullah . Cain, the former CEO, will assume a board position and continue to shape the business's future strategy.

"I'm proud of the progress Red Badger has made over the last 11 years. We have decided, for the next stage of growth for Red Badger, it is time for us to have one CEO that is solely accountable for the day-to-day running of the business and with it, be empowered to make much faster strategic decisions. Dave is an incredible leader, a great strategist and his values are part of why this business has been so successful. I look forward to supporting Dave in his new role and am excited for Red Badger's future with Dave at the helm."

Cain Ullah, Board Member and former CEO, Red Badger

Since the appointment, David has made several key decisions, including reshaping the board and management team. He has also appointed John Godfrey as a commercial director to oversee business development and marketing.

"Since joining the board just over a year ago, I've been fortunate to witness David's tremendous capacity to problem solve, acquire knowledge and skills that put him in the perfect position to shape the future strategy of Red Badger. I'm confident in David's abilities to take the business to the next level and I'm pleased to be working alongside him."

Boel Ferguson, Executive Board Advisor

About Red Badger

Red Badger is the digital product transformation consultancy for blue chips solving complex digital problems from inception to production. Highly skilled teams with deep technical and product design expertise ensure delivery of lasting customer value for some of the world's leading businesses. Partnering with firms in media, finance, retail and government such as Sky, BBC, HSBC, Santander, London Metal Exchange, GfK, Nando's, Tesco, MHRA and others.

https://red-badger.com/

Further info

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Badger