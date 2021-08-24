Red Barn Equity Partners Announces Majority Investment in Nation's Leading Cryostorage and Fertility Preservation Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Barn Equity Partners ("Red Barn") a New York and Florida-based private investment firm, today announced it has made a majority investment in ReproTech Limited (the "Company" or "ReproTech"), one of the nation's leading companies specializing in long-term cryostorage and fertility preservation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

A pioneer in dedicated reproductive storage with over 30 years of experience, ReproTech has perfected the art of making long-term cryostorage safe, secure, reliable and affordable. The Company offers a broad array of fertility preservation services coupled with industry-leading security, monitoring and protocols as well as facilities that are built to withstand the danger of natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. ReproTech maintains four regional facilities throughout the United States and intends to strategically scale its footprint as a result of Red Barn's growth investment.

"ReproTech has long been an industry leader in long-term cryostorage and fertility preservation, and we believe the Company has a significant opportunity to further expand its business," said Luis A. Fernandez, Co-Founder and Partner, Red Barn Equity Partners. "We are looking forward to serving as a strategic capital partner to ReproTech and to partnering with Brent and his team to help the Company build upon its proven track record of safety and reliability."

In conjunction with Red Barn's investment, ReproTech's executive management team will continue to lead the business on a day-to-day basis. The Company's operating model of making reproductive cryostorage services available to patients with low fees, financial assistance for those who need it, and safety in shipping and security of storage will also remain unchanged.

"Red Barn's proven experience as a business and capital partner combined with the Company's existing leadership and expertise, is a logical next step in putting ReproTech on the right path for continued success," said Brent Hazelrigg, President and CEO of ReproTech. "We are looking forward to a strong partnership in the years to come."

Red Barn Equity Partners is a New York and Florida-based private investment firm investing on behalf of family offices and high net worth individuals targeting lower middle market assets in the consumer, industrial, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm focuses on sub-segments characterized by fragmented competitive landscapes with strong secular growth characteristics. Red Barn provides long-term patient capital unconstrained by conventional alternative asset class timelines and seeks to transform sub-scale and underappreciated assets into national leaders and build first-class professional organizations through thoughtful investments in growth and execution. For more information, visit www.redbarnep.com.

ReproTech Limited specializes in long-term cryostorage and safe transportation of reproductive tissues. In 2020, ReproTech celebrated its 30-year anniversary as the cryostorage leader in the United States with four regional facilities located in the metropolitan areas of Minneapolis, MN; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Reno, NV; and Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. ReproTech's proven protocols, disaster safe rooms and 24/7 tank monitoring with data analysis and multilayered redundancies provide peace of mind to patients. ReproTech's Auto Transfer Management and Fertility Preservation Network Programs also offer economical offsite storage solutions to its fertility clinics and oncology centers. For more information, visit www.reprotech.com.

