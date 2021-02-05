Red Barn Healthcare Teams With Athletica To Make Ice Sports Safer

"As the largest provider of safety solutions for North American arenas, we know our customers are looking for solutions" Tweet this

The distribution agreement will focus initially on tools that address the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Our tool to combat air transmission of COVID-19, Aura Air, is the world's smartest air management platform that cleanses and disinfects indoor air with real time monitoring of air quality. The device has been independently tested by Sheba Medical Center to reduce SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 by >99% and disinfect indoor air from bacteria, viruses, fungus, mold, and odors.

Our tool to combat surface transmission of COVID-19, NuvaWaveTM, Instant UV Handheld Device, the only trigger activated, handheld terminal UVC device that is independently tested to eliminate 99.98% of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in 2 seconds. Unlike chemical sprays, NuvaWave is safe to use on sensitive devices and equipment, allowing for the safe disinfection of critical surfaces.

Red Barn Advisory Team Member and Senior Advisor to Red Barn Healthcare, Bob Fallen, sought out a distribution partnership with Athletica Sport Systems. "Athletica is the recognized leader in safety and innovation in the ice sport facilities market," said Fallen. "They immediately understood the value of adding these tools to their existing array of products and want to help restore operational workflows and promote wellness at ice facilities."

"As the largest provider of safety solutions for arenas in North America, we know our customers are looking for solutions to provide safe environments as they deal with ever changing mandates in response to the pandemic," said Andrew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Athletica Sport Systems.

