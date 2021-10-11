Red Baron® Pizza Launches New Fully Loaded Pizza In Celebration Of October's National Pizza Month

"Who doesn't love hot-from-the-oven pizza on a chilly fall evening? Our new RED BARON® FULLY LOADEDTM Pizza varieties answer consumer demand for premium-style pizza with a great-tasting, heavily topped pizza," said Federico Arreola Carrazco, vice president of marketing, Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. "Whether for Friday movie night, a Sunday football marathon, or as part of a quick dinner after a weeknight practice, our FULLY LOADEDTM Pizzas are convenient to keep on hand, quick to prepare, and sure to please everyone."

To sweeten the deal even more, RED BARON® will be offering 100 consumers the chance to win free pizza! To learn how to be considered for this offering, consumers should follow RED BARON® on Instagram for more details later this month.

With a suggested retail price of $7.49, RED BARON® FULLY LOADEDTM Pizza is available nationwide in the frozen food aisle of leading grocers. Consumers can visit www.redbaron.com to find local retailers.

"We are excited to include this delicious FULLY LOADEDTM Pizza innovation as part of our expanding portfolio of frozen pizza," said Brian Schiegg, president of Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. "As the only supplier in the frozen pizza space that competes across the entire pizza market with a strong presence in both retail and foodservice, we are attuned to consumer preferences and work hard to meet their desire for great-tasting pizza using the best ingredients. I predict consumers will love the taste and texture of RED BARON® FULLY LOADEDTM."

About CJCJ Food, Americas

CJCJ Food, Americas is made up of CJ CheilJedang's U.S.-based affiliates Schwan's Company and CJ Foods USA Inc. Together, Schwan's Company and CJ Foods serve retail customers and foodservice operators across North America with many popular brands, including CJ Foods' Bibigo® and Annie Chun's® Asian style foods, and Schwan's Company's Red Baron®, Tony'sTM, Big Daddy'sTM, Villa Prima® and Freschetta® pizzas, Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts, and Pagoda®, Minh® and Kahiki® Asian-style products. For more information about these companies, visit either www.schwanscompany.com or www.cjfoods.com.

