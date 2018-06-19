Red Baron Pizza Partners With Actress Busy Philipps To Help Parents Keep Mealtime Battles At Bay This Summer

According to a new Red Baron survey1 of 1,000 U.S. moms of kids ages 3-17, more than 2 in 5 moms view their kids' summer break as the least relaxing time of the year. In fact, many moms indicated they reach a breaking point just 13 days into summer as they begin to get behind on common chores like grocery shopping and meal preparation.

As a mother of two, Philipps understands the need to keep summer chaos under control, and her 1 million Instagram followers rely on her to help them get through each day.

"The summer gets crazy with the girls out of school, and one thing that keeps me sane is having my groceries delivered," she says. "Another trick I use is to always keep Red Baron pizza on hand for when I have no time to shop or cook."

Share parenting war stories to qualify for groceries

To participate in the offer, parents are invited to visit Red Baron on Facebook and share their favorite parenting war story to qualify for $25 in groceries on Instacart.com.

A parenting war story is something every mom can relate to that showcases the humorous realities of parenting — whether it's surviving a standoff with a 4-year-old over broccoli, rescuing a favorite toy from a garbage disposal or wiping up spilled milk with a sock. For war story inspiration, check out Red Baron's TV spot featuring the Baroness, introduced last year.

In addition to receiving free groceries, families can receive free grocery delivery by clicking on the Red Baron Free Delivery button on Instacart.com, adding $5 worth of Red Baron pizza to their cart and continuing with their shopping.

"Red Baron pizza is a meal the entire family can agree on. This summer, we'll provide parents with a solution beyond mealtime. We're offering free groceries and delivery as another way to help them manage chaos and enjoy the break with their families even more," said Sara Brohl, director of pizza marketing at Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. "With Red Baron pizza, you'll never fly solo."

Parents throughout the country are invited to visit Red Baron on Facebook for more details about the Instacart offer. To follow along, they can also check out Busy Philipps on Instagram and Twitter @BusyPhilipps.

Instacart users can shop their favorite grocery stores from anywhere using their iPhone, iPad or Android device and have groceries delivered in as little as an hour, or schedule them to be delivered later in the day or week. For more information, visit www.instacart.com.

About Red Baron Pizza

The Red Baron pizza portfolio includes family-sized and single-serve frozen pizzas, snacks and meals, and can be found in more than 50,000 grocery, convenience and club stores across the United States. Established in 1976, the Red Baron brand offers a wide range of products and varieties designed with the entire family in mind. Red Baron pizza is sold by Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan's Company, which offers trusted brands such as Freschetta® and Tony's® pizza, and Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts. Visit www.RedBaron.com to learn more.

Contact:

Tarsha Rice, Schwan's Company

Tarsha.Rice@schwans.com | 507.537.8550

Natalie Long, Carmichael Lynch Relate

Natalie.Long@clynch.com | 507.226.5910

1 The Red Baron Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 U.S. mothers of children ages 3-17, between February 21 and February 28, 2018, using an email invitation and an online survey.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-baron-pizza-partners-with-actress-busy-philipps-to-help-parents-keep-mealtime-battles-at-bay-this-summer-300668164.html

SOURCE Red Baron Pizza

Related Links

http://www.redbaron.com

