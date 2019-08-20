Red Baron To Give Families The Ultimate Parent Win: Free Pizza During Chaotic Back-To-School Season

As one of the nation's leading retail frozen-pizza brands, the makers of Red Baron pizza know the stress of back-to-school time takes its toll on families, as moms express their frustrations online. The brand found that #ParentFail social media conversations spike during the hectic time leading into the new school year.

The brand is placing "Parent Win Stations" — giant freezers loaded with Red Baron pizza — in high-traffic locations for thousands of families to enjoy. To participate in the experience, parents are invited to visit one of the stations and go to Red Baron's Instagram page to obtain a password that will unlock the freezer to receive a free pizza.

If there's anyone who understands the need for an easy parent win, it's Karen Alpert, a New York Times bestselling author, also known as Baby Sideburns. A mom of two young kids, she entertains millions of exhausted parents every month with relatable and often humorous stories, because, as she writes on her blog, "Laughing is a helluva lot better than crying."

"Back-to-school is a chaotic time for my family, especially when it comes to finding a meal both my kids will enjoy. I have picky eaters, but luckily Red Baron is a meal we all can agree on," Alpert said.

Alpert will be in Chicago at the Two North Riverside Plaza station from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to discuss how Red Baron is providing the ultimate win this back-to-school season.

Get a free Red Baron pizza

In Chicago, Parent Win Stations will be located at Ogilvie Station, 500 W. Madison St., from 7-10 a.m.; Two North Riverside Plaza, 2 N. Riverside Plaza, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.; and Union Station, 225 S. Canal St., from 4-6:30 p.m.

In New York City, the Parent Win Station will be located at the Oculus, Church Street, from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Street teams will be on hand at each Parent Win Station to assist parents and provide a Red Baron freezer bag for transporting the pizza home.

"Red Baron pizza is more than just dinner. It's a Parent Win that moms can count on during the hectic back-to-school season," said Sara Brohl, director of pizza marketing at Schwan's Consumer Brands Inc.

From the perfect crust to a variety of toppings, Red Baron helps moms guarantee a win by calming mealtime chaos.

Red Baron offers three multiserve pizza crust varieties, including Classic Crust, Brick Oven and Thin & Crispy — each with a signature texture that bakes to a delicious golden brown with just the right crunch and topped with robust sauce, real cheese and a variety of premium toppings.

Red Baron pizzas are available in the freezer aisles of grocery stores nationwide. With Red Baron pizza, moms Never Fly Solo.

