RED BEAR Negotiation Company announces the launch of virtual live training

Chad Mulligan, Founder, and CEO of RED BEAR Negotiation Co. said, "With virtual live training we can now provide the same high-impact live instruction with real-time, one-on-one exercises and immediate consultant-led feedback anywhere in the world without requiring our delivery consultants or the client to travel. Ultimately, this solves the problem for our clients looking for team training but dealing with limitations."

RED BEAR's virtual live training features a mixture of live team conferencing and one-on-one or small-group breakout conferencing, complete with audio, video, polling, and chat functionality. Delivery consultants are able to remotely lead individual sessions and offer real-time feedback, share important information, or address any questions. Breakout one-on-one negotiation sessions can also be recorded for review.

"Virtual live training allows us to provide the same experience as our in-person sessions. In fact, it really takes it a step further, the recordings of individual exercises allow participants to review and analyze their performance, further enhancing overall skills development," added Bryan Miller, Chief Revenue Officer of RED BEAR Negotiation Co.

RED BEAR's addition of virtual live training highlights its strategic focus on extending custom-tailored negotiation skills development offerings.

"We considered a number of ways to serve clients bound by distance. Online courses can provide content, but they can't replicate the impact of live, in-person, discovery-based instruction and practicing negotiation skills one-on-one with another person in real-time, real-world conditions," added Mulligan.

