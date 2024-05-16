RED BEAR Negotiation Named A Selling Power 2024 Top Sales Training Company

Sales Training and Negotiation Methodology Recognized Two Years in a Row for Customized Training that Produces World-Class Negotiators

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RED BEAR Negotiation , the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced it was named by Selling Power , the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, to its Top Sales Training Companies 2024 list. This is the second year in a row that RED BEAR has received this recognition from Selling Power.

"Building on last year's award, RED BEAR's sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials continue to impress Selling Power's Top Sales Training Company selection committee," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and founder. "We're pleased to recognize RED BEAR again this year so our readers can continue to discover RED BEAR's commitment to innovative solutions and customer service."

Selling Power evaluated companies based on the following criteria:

Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, and delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

"Selling Power's continued recognition of RED BEAR speaks to the impact of our battle-tested sales negotiation training year after year," said Rob Cox, RED BEAR Negotiation Chief Marketing Officer. "Our unforgettable, customized negotiation training workshops deliver an average return of $54 for every dollar spent, ensuring organizations from the Fortune 500 to high growth start-ups continue to see an impact long after training is over."

RED BEAR Negotiation Training

RED BEAR's negotiation workshops are hands-on, customized learning experiences built on models, principles, and high-performer behaviors. These tailored learning workshops equip participants with a standardized negotiation process, skills, tools, and behaviors. Eighty-five percent of the workshop is spent either preparing for, engaging in, or debriefing a negotiation case, exercise, or simulation.

Some of RED BEAR's top sales training offerings include:

Sales Negotiation Training

Negotiate effectively and with conviction throughout the entire sales process. Situational Negotiation Skills™ (SNS) equips sales professionals with powerful skills, tools, and behaviors for negotiating more profitable client relationships, selling value rather than price, and improving teamwork within the sales organization.

Cross-Cultural Negotiation™

Cross-Cultural Negotiation™ (CCN) provides participants with:

New awareness of the challenges of negotiating with people from other cultures and how our intuitive reactions can create problems;

of negotiating with people from other cultures and how our intuitive reactions can create problems; Guidelines for approaching cross-cultural negotiations that help you conduct them with the most productive mindset possible;

for approaching cross-cultural negotiations that help you conduct them with the most productive mindset possible; A planning approach to help you develop strategies for addressing the most important challenges you will face when negotiating with people from other cultures; and

to help you develop strategies for addressing the most important challenges you will face when negotiating with people from other cultures; and Practical strategies for applying fundamental negotiation concepts successfully in current cross-cultural negotiations.

Coaching & Reinforcement™ Workshops

The Coaching & Reinforcement™ Workshop (CRW) empowers sales managers with a clear action plan for coaching their salespeople on how to use their new negotiation skills on the job.

100 Minutes™ to Improved Sales Results

100 Minutes™ to Improved Sales Results is a continuous learning program that reinforces skills learned during RED BEAR's sales training workshops. The program is based on Situational Negotiation Skills™ and delivers short learning activities to learners each week.

RED BEAR Negotiation Awards and Recognition

RED BEAR Negotiation is proud to receive ongoing industry recognition. In 2023, Selling Power recognized RED BEAR as a 2023 Top Virtual Sales Training Company and 2023 Top Sales Training Company due to the strength and depth of its sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award also recently recognized RED BEAR for its proprietary procurement negotiation training, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS). RED BEAR has also been recognized by Training Industry and other notable organizations.

Industry-leading publications like Supply & Demand Chain Executive , Supply Chain Management Review , Global Trade Magazine , the Institute for Supply Management , and Sales & Marketing Management have also recognized the organization's timely and compelling thought leadership.

About RED BEAR Negotiation

RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com .

Media Contact

Rob Cox

RED BEAR Negotiation

469-855-4079

[email protected]

SOURCE RED BEAR Negotiation