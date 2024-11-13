RED BEAR Negotiation Named a Selling Power 2024 Top Virtual Training Company

Sales Negotiation Training Leader Continues its Streak of Industry Recognition for World-Class Training Methodology

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RED BEAR Negotiation, the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced it was named by Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, to its Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2024 list. This marks RED BEAR's second year in a row for this recognition and follows Selling Power naming RED BEAR to its 2024 Top Sales Training Companies list earlier this year.

"Selling Power is pleased to continue our recognition of RED BEAR Negotiation with their inclusion on our prestigious list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and CEO. "RED BEAR continues to impress our evaluation committee as a best-in-class virtual sales training partner dedicated to helping their clients reach and exceed sales goals."

"RED BEAR Negotiation continues to impress leading industry analysts like Selling Power with our world-class sales negotiation training methodology that has been utilized by over 45% of the Fortune 500," said Chad Mulligan, RED BEAR Founder and CEO. "This year, RED BEAR's virtual training options are helping more companies than ever leverage the battle-tested negotiation skills required to hit sales targets and grow revenue in today's complex marketplace."

Selling Power evaluated companies based on the following criteria:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

RED BEAR Negotiation Awards and Recognition

RED BEAR Negotiation is proud to receive ongoing industry recognition. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2024 and 2023 recognized RED BEAR for its proprietary procurement negotiation training, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS). Selling Power recognized RED BEAR as a 2024 and 2023 Top Sales Training Company and 2023 Top Virtual Sales Training Company due to the strength and depth of its sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials. RED BEAR was a featured speaker at ISM World 2024 and has also been recognized by Training Industry and other notable organizations.

Industry-leading publications like Supply Chain Brain , Industry Week , Supply & Demand Chain Executive , Supply Chain Management Review , Global Trade Magazine , the Institute for Supply Management , and Sales & Marketing Management have also recognized the organization's timely and compelling thought leadership.

A Special Promotion: 25% Off 2025 Workshops

RED BEAR is celebrating its best year ever with a promotion. Now through Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, RED BEAR is running a special promotion on its world-class negotiation training: 25 percent off 2025 workshops. Learn more about this limited-time offer at www.redbearnegotiation.com/2025 .

About RED BEAR Negotiation

RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com .

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

