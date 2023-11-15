RED BEAR Negotiation Named One of Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023

RED BEAR Negotiation

15 Nov, 2023, 10:12 ET

Proven Sales Training and Negotiation Methodology Again Recognized for its Robust Content and Innovative Delivery

CROWN POINT, Ind., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RED BEAR Negotiation, the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced it was named by Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, to its Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2023 list, following its inclusion on Selling Power's Top Sales Training 2023 list earlier this year.

"Selling Power is pleased to continue our recognition of RED BEAR Negotiation with their inclusion on our prestigious list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and CEO. "RED BEAR continues to impress our evaluation committee with the strength of its customer testimonials, the caliber of its training courses, and engaging virtual delivery methods."

Selling Power evaluated companies based on the following criteria:

  • Strategies to keep participants engaged.
  • The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings.
  • Methodologies for supporting participant retention.
  • Innovation in offerings and delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace.
  • Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback.

"This award arrives as we celebrate a decade of RED BEAR Negotiation's growth and leadership, marking our ongoing commitment to sales training excellence," said Rob Cox, RED BEAR Negotiation's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're pleased Selling Power has recognized the combination of our innovative approach to virtual training and the strength of our unforgettable learning experiences that leading, high-growth organizations continue to rely on."

RED BEAR's Virtual Instructor-Led Training addresses the growing number of threats and obstacles facing businesses today. In order to maintain forward progress, businesses need flexibility to adapt and overcome these obstacles.

All of RED BEAR's programs are available for Virtual Instructor-Led Training, including:

Sales Negotiation Training
Negotiate effectively and with conviction throughout the entire sales process. Situational Negotiation Skills™ (SNS) equips sales professionals with powerful concepts, skills, and tools for negotiating more profitable client relationships, selling value rather than price, and improving teamwork within the sales organization.

Procurement Negotiation Training
Purchasing is more than just cost savings. Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS) is the new playbook for how procurement gets done: providing the skills, tools, and behaviors buyers need to craft profitable, value-based agreements with suppliers that guarantee the reliability of supply.

Cross-Cultural Negotiation™
Cross-Cultural Negotiation™ (CCN) addresses that the basis of successful international negotiations begins with an understanding that negotiations are a conversation aimed at reaching an agreement and different cultures reach agreements in different ways. CCN provides procurement teams with practical insights and equips them with skills, tools, and behaviors to have those conversations.

100 Minutes™ to Improved Negotiation Results
100 Minutes™ to Improved Negotiation Results is a continuous learning program that reinforces skills learned during RED BEAR's negotiation training workshops. The program is based on RED BEAR's proprietary training courses and delivers short learning activities to learners each week.

Industry Recognition and Thought Leadership

Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Award continues RED BEAR's momentum with recognition from industry analysts and experts. Earlier this year, Selling Power recognized RED BEAR as a 2023 Top Sales Training Company due to the strength and depth of its sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award also recently recognized RED BEAR for its proprietary procurement negotiation training, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS).

Industry-leading publications like Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Supply Chain Management Review, Global Trade Magazine, and Sales & Marketing Management have also recognized the organization's timely and compelling thought leadership.

About RED BEAR Negotiation
RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com.

Media Contact
Rob Cox
RED BEAR Negotiation
469-855-4079
[email protected]

SOURCE RED BEAR Negotiation

