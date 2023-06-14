RED BEAR Negotiation Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

This award recognizes the transformative impact of RED BEAR's proprietary training on procurement and supply chain resilience.

CROWN POINT, Ind., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RED BEAR Negotiation , the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named RED BEAR Negotiation a recipient of its 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award. The award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "That's why it's important today's supply chains run on collaboration."

"Companies partnered to implement each others' software and technology and work smarter, together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics, and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead," Mayer adds.

RED BEAR was recognized for its proprietary procurement negotiation training , Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS). The course is designed to empower procurement professionals to transform their approach to negotiating more effective supplier agreements. To succeed in today's competitive environment, procurement professionals must negotiate competitively to protect their company's interests, collaboratively to build long-term relationships, and creatively to generate solutions that meet the needs of all parties. The Negotiating With Suppliers™ program prepares procurement professionals to meet this challenge.

"Procurement teams are the key to building a strong supply chain during challenging economic environments. RED BEAR's procurement negotiation methodology is the new playbook for how procurement professionals can provide value to their organizations, providing the skills, tools, and behaviors buyers need to craft profitable, value-based agreements with suppliers that guarantee the reliability of supply," said Rob Cox, RED BEAR Negotiation Chief Marketing Officer. "We're pleased Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognizes that RED BEAR's negotiation training helps procurement teams advance deals with excellence."

Recently, RED BEAR was named by Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, a 2023 Top Sales Training Company . This prestigious list helps sales leaders identify and select sales training companies with a track record of producing tangible ROI while also providing superior customer service.

In 2022, RED BEAR reported an extraordinary year of growth with these year-over-year highlights:

60% increase in revenue

56% increase in negotiation workshop delivery

23% increase in sales negotiation workshop delivery

82% increase in new logo customers

Some of RED BEAR's top procurement training offerings include:

Procurement Negotiation Training

Purchasing is more than just cost savings. Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS) is the new playbook for how procurement gets done: providing the skills, tools, and behaviors buyers need to craft profitable, value-based agreements with suppliers that guarantee the reliability of supply.

Cross-Cultural Negotiation™

Cross-Cultural Negotiation™ (CCN) addresses that the basis of successful international negotiations begins with an understanding that negotiations are a conversation aimed at reaching an agreement and different cultures reach agreements in different ways. CCN provides procurement teams with practical insights and equips them with skills, tools, and behaviors to have those conversations.

100 Minutes™ to Improved Negotiation Results

100 Minutes™ to Improved Negotiation Results is a continuous learning program that reinforces skills learned during RED BEAR's procurement negotiation training workshops. The program is based on Negotiating With Suppliers™ and delivers short learning activities to learners each week.

About RED BEAR Negotiation

RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Rob Cox

RED BEAR Negotiation

469-855-4079

[email protected]

SOURCE RED BEAR Negotiation