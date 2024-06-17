RED BEAR Negotiation Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

This award recognizes the transformative impact of RED BEAR's proprietary training on increasing profitability and combating rising supplier costs.

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RED BEAR Negotiation , the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, again named RED BEAR Negotiation a recipient of the 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects award.

This is the second year in a row RED BEAR has received the award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.

"The past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "And, now it's time to celebrate those projects!"

RED BEAR was recognized for the proven impact of its proprietary procurement negotiation training on one of its Fortune 1000 customers seeking to combat rising supplier costs. The customer employed RED BEAR's negotiation training course, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS), to increase profitability despite external challenges. NWS is the new playbook for how procurement gets done, providing the skills, tools, and behaviors buyers need to craft profitable, value-based agreements with suppliers.

"Our customers recognize that every dollar saved in supplier negotiations goes 100% to the corporate bottom line," said Chad Mulligan, RED BEAR Negotiation Founder and CEO. "As organizations face growing economic pressure, the impact of procurement training is greater than ever. We're pleased Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized RED BEAR's negotiation training for the second year in a row."

RED BEAR's negotiation workshops are hands-on, customized learning experiences built on models, principles, and high-performer behaviors. These tailored learning workshops equip participants with standard negotiation processes, terminology, planners, and other tools. Eighty-five percent of the workshop is spent either preparing for, engaging in, or debriefing a negotiation case, exercise, or simulation.

"We're thrilled RED BEAR continues to be recognized as the global leader in the procurement negotiation space," said Rob Cox, RED BEAR Negotiation Chief Marketing Officer. "Our unforgettable, customized negotiation training workshops deliver an average return of $54 for every dollar spent, ensuring organizations from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups continue to see an impact long after the training is over."

RED BEAR Negotiation Awards and Recognition

RED BEAR Negotiation is proud to receive ongoing industry recognition. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award recognized RED BEAR for its proprietary procurement negotiation training, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS). Selling Power recognized RED BEAR as a 2024 and 2023 Top Sales Training Company and 2023 Top Virtual Sales Training Company due to the strength and depth of its sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials. RED BEAR was a featured speaker at ISM World 2024 and has also been recognized by Training Industry and other notable organizations.

Industry-leading publications like Supply & Demand Chain Executive , Supply Chain Management Review , Global Trade Magazine , the Institute for Supply Management , and Sales & Marketing Management have also recognized the organization's timely and compelling thought leadership.

About RED BEAR Negotiation

RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

