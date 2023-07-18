RED BULL BATALLA ARRIVES IN MIAMI FOR REGIONAL QUALIFIER IN WORLD'S LARGEST SPANISH-LANGUAGE FREESTYLE COMPETITION

News provided by

Red Bull

18 Jul, 2023, 11:06 ET

The top four MCs from Miami will advance to USA Final this fall in Dallas where they will compete for entry to the World Final this December in Colombia

Get tickets: https://win.gs/MIABatalla

MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull Batalla, the world's largest freestyle competition, will return to Miami for a Regional Qualifier on Saturday, August 26 at SkateBird Miami. This comes on the heels of regional qualifiers in Los Angeles and Houston and ahead of the National Final in Dallas in November. Top MCs will battle it out to see who can earn their way to Dallas to give themselves a chance at taking on the globe's best talent at the World Final in Bogotá, Colombia December 2. 

Tickets for the Miami Qualifier are available now: https://win.gs/MIABatalla.

Continue Reading
OneR at Red Bull Batalla US National Final in Miami, FL, USA on October 8, 2022 (Credit: Red Bull Content Pool)
OneR at Red Bull Batalla US National Final in Miami, FL, USA on October 8, 2022 (Credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

During the bracket-style, 1v1 event, the Qualifier Phase will match some of the most dynamic Spanish-language lyricists in the country, where they'll go bar-for-bar in hopes of advancing in the worldwide competition and proving themselves as the best of the best.

Some familiar faces are set to take the Miami stage in the stacked lineup, including MC Freites, Zeu, Crown, Micky Ricon, and even a former Red Bull Batalla World Champion, Link_One

The panel of judges for the qualifier will include local hip hop heavyweights MC Snow, Chester and Sara Socas. Racso White Lion and Sonja La Makina will be co-hosting the festivities with DJ Cesar behind the wheels of steel.

In lead up to the event, pop-ups will be occurring throughout Miami featuring drop ins from competitors and Red Bull Batalla veterans to give the city a preview of their skills and the intense battles set for August 26. During the qualifier itself, the infamous Secret Walls crew will be painting live during the battles, unveiling an MC-inspired piece of art at the end of the competition.

The full event will be available for fans to stream on the @redbullbatalla Twitch/YouTube/Facebook platforms on August 29 following the event.

To learn more about all the 2023 U.S. competitors, head to the Red Bull Batalla website or the Red Bull Batalla channel on YouTube. For photos from Red Bull Batalla, head over to Red Bull Content Pool.

ABOUT RED BULL BATALLA
Red Bull Batalla is a global freestyle rap competition that, since 2005, has provided a platform for the best hip-hop improvisors in the Spanish-speaking world to connect, develop and compete. After going virtual due to the pandemic, Red Bull Batalla's 2020 International Final was the most-watched live music event of the year (source). Last December, the 2022 International Final was hosted at the historic Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City where Mexico's national champion Aczino made history as the competition's first-ever triple World Champion. You can relive the intensity of Aczino's historic third world title win on ViX. To experience additional 2022 highlights, visit Red Bull Batalla on YouTube and Red Bull TV. For photos from Red Bull Batalla, head over to Red Bull Content Pool.  

CONNECT WITH RED BULL BATALLA
Follow and stay up to date with Red Bull Batalla:
Facebook: @RedBullBatalla
Instagram: @redbullbatalla
YouTube: @RedBullBatalla
TikTok: @redbullbatalla
Twitter: @redbullbatalla
Website: redbullbatalla.com 

MEDIA CONTACT
Mike DeCarlo, Scrimshaw PR
[email protected] 

SOURCE Red Bull

Also from this source

REACH NEW HEIGHTS THIS SUMMER WITH THE LATEST RED BULL® SUMMER EDITION: JUNEBERRY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.