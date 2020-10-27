Red Bull BC One Announces The Return Of Its World Final In 2020

Fans of the competition will be able stream the Red Bull BC One World Final live on the go or from the living rooms on Facebook, YouTube and Red Bull TV on November 28.

Last year, Mumbai, India hosted the World Final with a global viewership amounting to over 17 million. History was made in more ways than one as B-Boy Menno won the Red Bull BC One championship for the third time, becoming the only one ever to do it while B-Girl Kastet became the only Russian breaker to ever win a Red Bull BC One world title.

The first Red Bull BC One World Final was held in Biel, Switzerland, back in 2004. Host cities for the season's final since have included Berlin, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Moscow and Rio de Janeiro among others.

For more information, visit www.redbullbcone.com.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE

Red Bull BC One is the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world. Every year, thousands of breakers compete for a chance to represent at the World Final. 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls earn the right to enter an all-out battle on the Red Bull BC One stage, but only one will be crowned the champion.

With 16 World Finals hosted in major cities around the world since 2004, Red Bull BC One has over 50 qualifier events and programs (cyphers and camps) in over 30 markets. For countries without an event, the Red Bull BC One E-battle gives anyone with an internet connection, anywhere in the world, a fighting chance to become their next country champion.

Red Bull BC One is also home to one of the most competitive breaking crews in the world, the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

For more information, visit: www.redbullbcone.com.

Red Bull BC One is powered by Technics. For more information, please see: technics.com, or follow technics.global on Facebook, Instagram or @technics on Twitter.

SOURCE Red Bull