RED BULL REVEALS THE NEW RED BULL WINTER EDITION FUJI APPLE & GINGER

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the seasons change and cozy evenings and wintery adventures await, Red Bull unveils this year's Red Bull Winter Edition: Fuji Apple & Ginger. Even the can design is new with a gradient effect that transitions from warm red to yellow, mirroring the vibrant transformation of the leaves as autumn turns to winter. This limited-time offering will be available in both full-sugar and sugarfree versions nationwide beginning November 3, 2025.

With cherished sports and festivities, winter is a time of fun and delight. And whether you're skiing down the slopes or playing board games by the fire, the brand-new Red Bull Winter Edition Fuji Apple & Ginger is part of the excitement.

Red Bull Winter Edition Fuji Apple & Ginger contains the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink, but with a new and different taste that marries Fuji apple with the spiciness of ginger and a hint of caramel.

Sold at retailers nationwide, Red Bull Winter Edition Fuji Apple & Ginger will be available in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz individual cans along with 12 fl oz 4-packs. It will also be featured inside the first-ever Red Bull Avent Calendar — a 24-can assortment wrapped into one covetable holiday package — available in limited quantities at Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and select Circle K's.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull were sold in 2024 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull.com.

