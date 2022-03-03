Red Bull Teams Up with Entertainment Company First Friday's Group to Bring Global Competition Red Bull Paper Wings to Baltimore

BALTIMORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Friday's Group (1FG) -- a leading events and entertainment agency in Baltimore, Maryland--- took the Northeast by storm when it announced an event partnership with global energy drink & lifestyle brand Red Bull .

Photo Captured at a 1FG Event

The duo teamed up to create "Day n Night," a festival featuring two back-to-back events. The "Daytime Festival" promises live musical performances and carnival attractions, while the "Nighttime Afterparty" promises an exhilarating nightclub atmosphere with DJs and an LED Light show. The event is scheduled for March 5, 2022 at Power Plant Live! , Baltimore's premier event venue. In only 24 hours after its announcement, the event amassed hundreds of RSVPs from excited attendees throughout the region.

"This is a historic moment for both our Company and the city. Our mission has always been to provide people a place to belong, create, and express themselves. We're proud to collaborate with Red Bull to act on that mission," commented 1FG Founder and Chairman Kristofer Madu, who worked closely on the deal.

Taking place at the Daytime Festival is a Qualifier Event for Red Bull's exciting college marketing promotion, Red Bull Paper Wings . This global competition offers college students the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe by competing in paper airplane competitions. Students craft and throw paper airplanes judged on metrics such as airtime or distance traveled, and selected finalists compete in a World Final competition at Salzburg's iconic Hangar-7.

First Friday's Group has certainly begun 2022 with a roar, continuing a hot streak of record-breaking events.

"1FG continues to grow and act on its mission. We're grateful for the community we've built that's filled with so much support, trust, and talent. This is just the beginning. We can't wait to show the world what else we have in store," 1FG said in a joint statement issued by its leadership team: Brian Kane (CEO); Alex Brenlla (CPO); Kate de León (CMO); Tangya Tan (CFO); and Joel Gladney (COO).

About First Friday's Group (1FG)

First Friday's Group is a socially focused entertainment agency in Baltimore, Maryland. The company organizes social events attracting thousands of attendees , while providing a platform for local creatives and youth from underprivileged backgrounds to learn new skills and showcase their talents. For more information, visit www.firstfridaysgroup.com/

About Red Bull Paper Wings

Red Bull Paper Wings invites students from around the world to a global paper plane championship. The idea is simple and ingenious at the same time: participants must make a plain sheet of paper fly as far, as long or as artistically through the air as possible. All national winners of the three categories – Distance, Airtime and Aerobatics – will be invited to the World Final in Austria at the iconic Hangar-7, where the new world champions will be crowned.

*NO PURCH. NEC. THIS IS A SKILL CONTEST. Open to US residents (incl. DC), 18+ For US dates, entry information, local qualifier info., and Official Rules visit: www.redbullpaperwings.com .

SOURCE First Friday's Group (1FG)