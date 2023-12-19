Red Canary Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary, a leader in managed detection and response , announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Red Canary has demonstrated proven technology that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Red Canary as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized managed detection and response designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Red Canary is proud to achieve AWS Security Competency status," said Chris Rothe, co-founder and CTO, Red Canary. "Our team is dedicated to making certain that our customers accomplish their cloud security goals by combining our technology and expertise with the range of powerful tools AWS provides."

With its industry-leading offerings, Red Canary ensures customers prepare for, detect, and respond to cyber attacks targeting cloud-based infrastructure and applications. By harnessing its unparalleled threat intelligence and in-depth analysis of threats and techniques that organizations frequently face, Red Canary stands as a proven solution, uniquely designed to provide superior protection against the most critical cloud and identity threats.

Red Canary's industry-leading MDR is also available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Fortune-ranked customers already use AWS Marketplace as their preferred choice for partnering with Red Canary, allowing them to rapidly deploy and start protecting their organizations in just a matter of days. Red Canary's Vendor Insights profile is now accessible in AWS Marketplace as well. This offers AWS customers with additional security and compliance information, streamlining the procurement process.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Red Canary

Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR). We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the security ally for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR across our customers' cloud workloads, identities, SaaS applications, networks, and endpoints. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://www.redcanary.com .

SOURCE Red Canary