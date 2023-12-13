Red Canary Appoints Katie Bullard as President

Cybersecurity leader expands executive team as it accelerates past $100 million in annual recurring revenue

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary today announced the appointment of Katie Bullard as President. In this new role, she will lead the company's growth functions, including sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer success. With Red Canary surpassing $100m ARR earlier this year, her role is instrumental as the business accelerates to $200m ARR.

"I am thrilled to welcome Katie as President," said Brian Beyer, CEO. "We are entering a new phase of our journey, and bringing in a world-class leader for this critical role is a natural next step. Red Canary is building on a decade of innovation, delivering the best possible security outcomes for our customers, and our continued growth underscores the rising market demand for our products. With Katie's track record of scaling successful growth companies on a foundation of operational excellence, she is poised to help take Red Canary to new heights."

"It's incredibly energizing to join such a highly respected and beloved company, valued by both its customers and the entire community it serves," said Bullard. "I was so impressed by how much customers love the Red Canary product and community, how significant the continued growth opportunity is, and how committed the entire Red Canary team is to delivering the most valued security operations platform in the market."

With almost 20 years of experience, Bullard has successfully led multiple software companies through remarkable increases in growth, efficiency, and market valuation. Bullard joins Red Canary from Insight Partners where she was an Operating Managing Director, advising founders and CEOs at various companies during the critical scale-up phase of growth. Prior to that, she served as the President of A Cloud Guru through its acquisition by Pluralsight and, before that, spent four years as the President of ZoomInfo, ahead of its successful IPO. Her accomplishments have earned her recognition as one of the "50 Most Powerful Women In Tech" by the National Diversity Council.

In addition, Red Canary has strengthened its senior leadership team with top talent to guide the company through its next phase of growth and address the security needs of organizations across industries. Todd Bice, a cybersecurity industry veteran, has joined as VP, Channel and Alliances, responsible for leading Red Canary's global ecosystem led growth strategy. Jenny Campbell, an experienced sales and marketing leader who joins Red Canary from ZoomInfo, is the company's new VP, Customer Success. Karen Wekstein, an expert in building talent at companies during periods of growth, has joined as VP, Talent, to support scaling the organization.

Red Canary is a leader in the cybersecurity industry and is on track to achieve over 30% year-over-year growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Earlier this year, the company surpassed $100 million in ARR, delivering consistently improving operating margins.

About Red Canary

Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR). We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the security ally for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR across our customers' cloud workloads, identities, SaaS applications, networks, and endpoints. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://www.redcanary.com.

SOURCE Red Canary