Red Canary Appoints Katie Bullard as President

News provided by

Red Canary

13 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Cybersecurity leader expands executive team as it accelerates past $100 million in annual recurring revenue

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary today announced the appointment of Katie Bullard as President. In this new role, she will lead the company's growth functions, including sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer success. With Red Canary surpassing $100m ARR earlier this year, her role is instrumental as the business accelerates to $200m ARR.

"I am thrilled to welcome Katie as President," said Brian Beyer, CEO. "We are entering a new phase of our journey, and bringing in a world-class leader for this critical role is a natural next step. Red Canary is building on a decade of innovation, delivering the best possible security outcomes for our customers, and our continued growth underscores the rising market demand for our products. With Katie's track record of scaling successful growth companies on a foundation of operational excellence, she is poised to help take Red Canary to new heights."

"It's incredibly energizing to join such a highly respected and beloved company, valued by both its customers and the entire community it serves," said Bullard. "I was so impressed by how much customers love the Red Canary product and community, how significant the continued growth opportunity is, and how committed the entire Red Canary team is to delivering the most valued security operations platform in the market."

With almost 20 years of experience, Bullard has successfully led multiple software companies through remarkable increases in growth, efficiency, and market valuation. Bullard joins Red Canary from Insight Partners where she was an Operating Managing Director, advising founders and CEOs at various companies during the critical scale-up phase of growth. Prior to that, she served as the President of A Cloud Guru through its acquisition by Pluralsight and, before that, spent four years as the President of ZoomInfo, ahead of its successful IPO. Her accomplishments have earned her recognition as one of the "50 Most Powerful Women In Tech" by the National Diversity Council.

In addition, Red Canary has strengthened its senior leadership team with top talent to guide the company through its next phase of growth and address the security needs of organizations across industries. Todd Bice, a cybersecurity industry veteran, has joined as VP, Channel and Alliances, responsible for leading Red Canary's global ecosystem led growth strategy. Jenny Campbell, an experienced sales and marketing leader who joins Red Canary from ZoomInfo, is the company's new VP, Customer Success. Karen Wekstein, an expert in building talent at companies during periods of growth, has joined as VP, Talent, to support scaling the organization.

Red Canary is a leader in the cybersecurity industry and is on track to achieve over 30% year-over-year growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Earlier this year, the company surpassed $100 million in ARR, delivering consistently improving operating margins.

About Red Canary
Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR). We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the security ally for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR across our customers' cloud workloads, identities, SaaS applications, networks, and endpoints. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://www.redcanary.com.

SOURCE Red Canary

Also from this source

Red Canary Continues Strong New Business Momentum, Announces Highlights from its Third Quarter

Red Canary Continues Strong New Business Momentum, Announces Highlights from its Third Quarter

Red Canary today announced strong Q3 results and that the company is well on its way to achieving over 30% year-over-year growth in Annual Recurring...
Red Canary Continues Strong Momentum, Announces Highlights from its Second Quarter

Red Canary Continues Strong Momentum, Announces Highlights from its Second Quarter

Red Canary, a leader in managed detection and response, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023, growing new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.