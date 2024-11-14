Red Canary Appoints Todd Chronert as Chief Revenue Officer

Cybersecurity industry veteran to drive continued growth and strengthen partnerships globally

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary, a leader in managed detection and response (MDR) , announced the appointment of Todd Chronert as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, he will oversee sales, business development, and partnerships, reporting directly to President Katie Bullard. Todd brings nearly 20 years of domestic and international cybersecurity leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth at scale. Todd will be succeeding Dennis Hon, who is retiring after nearly three years at Red Canary. Dennis will remain in an advisory role through Q4.

"Todd possesses a true passion for cybersecurity, having spent his entire career helping organizations defend against adversaries. We're thrilled to have him on board, adding even more strength to our executive team," said Katie Bullard, President of Red Canary. "His experience leading global revenue teams and executing with operational rigor will be invaluable to Red Canary as we continue to grow and scale."

Chronert was most recently CRO at Recorded Future, the world's largest threat intelligence company. Under his four-year leadership, the company tripled annual recurring revenue (ARR) to over $300 million. He also launched Recorded Future's channel program, driving significant growth in partner-led pipeline across many types of partners. Chronert previously held domestic and global leadership roles at other cybersecurity companies, including RSA, Secureworks, and Absolute Software.

"I'm excited to be joining Red Canary at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Chronert. "Red Canary is recognized as a pioneer in MDR, having built an exceptional reputation with customers, partners, and the community in just a decade. It's an honor to be part of a team that's setting the standard for world-class customer experience."

About Red Canary

Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR) . We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the cornerstone security operations partner for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR with industry-leading threat accuracy and a world-class customer experience across identities, endpoints, and cloud. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://redcanary.com /.

SOURCE Red Canary