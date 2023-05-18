Red Canary Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response Report by Independent Research Firm

News provided by

Red Canary

18 May, 2023, 11:05 ET

DENVER, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary was recently named a Leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023. Red Canary received the highest possible score in nine evaluation criteria, including time-to-value, threat hunting, threat intelligence, extended detection and response (XDR), and platform capabilities.

The report states:

  • "Red Canary proves the value of turning threat intelligence into meaningful detections."
  • "Security leaders looking for superior threat hunting and detection engineering capabilities should evaluate Red Canary."

This recognition from Forrester comes on the heels of Red Canary surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue, achieving a 99.2% customer satisfaction (CSAT) score, and adding 246 customers in its FY23 to serve nearly 1,000 total customers.

"We put our customers at the center of everything we do," said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. "The rapidly changing threat landscape requires leading MDR providers like us to do everything we can to keep our customers safe. Our relentless focus on delivering quality at scale helps us retain customer love – from Fortune 500 organizations with sophisticated security operations to small organizations without dedicated security professionals. For us, this latest recognition is a testament to our commitment to do what's right for our customers around the world."

Learn more:

About Red Canary
Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR). We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the security ally for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR across our customers' cloud workloads, identities, SaaS applications, networks, and endpoints. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://www.redcanary.com.

SOURCE Red Canary

Also from this source

Red Canary Announces Readiness, Redefining Incident Response Preparedness

Red Canary Surpasses $100M in Annual Recurring Revenue

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.