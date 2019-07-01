Red-Carpet Host and Celebrity Lifestyle Expert, Valerie Greenberg, Shares Tips to Help Survive the Summer With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime can provide many challenges, but with those challenges come creative ways to have fun and make great, new memories. Valerie Greenberg, red carpet host and celebrity lifestyle expert, has some timely summer survival tips to help ensure that this summer is the best one yet.

ONE EASY WAY TO STAY HEALTHY IN THE SUMMER

Staying hydrated is one of the keys to being healthy, and it is easy to do so with the PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System. It is certified to reduce 99 percent of lead and over 70 other contaminants, more than any other brand. Due to the long journey water takes through an aging infrastructure, drinking water at home may contain unwanted contaminants, including lead and pesticides. This is a bit alarming considering the many ways people use water, from washing fruits and veggies to brewing coffee and tea. And one cannot forget the water that they give to their pets. The PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System is easy to install; there are no tools required, and it starts below 35 dollars. It is the superior solution for convenient, filtered water straight from the faucet. The bottom line, when it comes to the quality of water, is that all families deserve the best. For more information, go to www.pur.com.

TIPS TO HELP PETS SURVIVE THE SUMMER

Anxious behaviors in dogs can be quite common. And while these behaviors can be present year-round, the summer months often include activities that can exacerbate the issue. With triggers such as thunderstorms, summer travel, fireworks, house guests and more, they can take a toll on pets. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements has introduced Calming Care, a new management option for owners whose dogs experience anxious behaviors. It is a probiotic supplement that is shown to help dogs maintain calm behavior. Keep in mind, Calming Care may take up to six weeks to see results, so talk to a veterinarian to see if it is the right choice. Dog owners can get more information and save $10 on their first order of Calming Care at www.proplanvetdirect.com/.

A SURVIVAL TIP FOR STAYING COOL THIS SUMMER

A fun summer survival tip is an ice-cold drink. With summer temperatures already hitting triple digits, local Circle K's have the answer with Polar Pops or Frosters. The Polar Pop is a magical cup that stays colder, longer. Pick a size, fill it up with Circle K's robust soda fountain offerings, top it with cubed or crushed ice, and experience a refreshing drink built to last in any temperature. For a frozen treat, Frosters are slushies that come in a variety of flavors, including Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Mountain Dew, Coca Cola, and they are customizable for everyone. Circle K is known for its vast beverage offering when one needs to get energized, cool down, or to just plain quench their thirst. Join the conversation on social using the hashtag #makeyourmix and follow Circle K for more flavor news, deals and events on Facebook. For more information, visit www.circlek.com/.

