Red Carpet Icon Launches Lifestyle Show on Evergreen Podcasts

Fun, engaging and the creator of celebrity looks for the general public, Host Joe Katz is best known for his Oscar Red Carpet appearances. With many years of experience in the fashion industry, Katz is the stylist and personal shopper at the luxurious, five star Montage Beverly Hills Hotel.

Evergreen Podcasts welcomes The Katz Walk as the newest podcast to join the network. The Katz Walk joins Evergreen's growing Lifestyle channel, which includes other inspiring podcasts like: Unleash Your Supernova , Weddings Unveiled , and Your Teen with Sue & Steph .

Hollywood fashion expert, VIP personal shopper and commentator Joseph "Joe" Katz brings you in-depth interviews with celebrities and influencers about their style and personal experiences. He also shares the best beauty and lifestyle tips and tricks to help you look and feel your best.

His fashion media contributions include Good Morning America, The Doctors, Yahoo, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Associated Press, CBS 2, NBC LA as well as Life & Style, Real Simple and Ok Magazines. Katz previously owned a model and talent agency specializing in the development of top models worldwide. He worked styling and placing models with such agencies as Ford, New York Models, Elite, IMG and Wilhelmina.

"Evergreen Podcasts was hands-on in the development, preparation of materials and strategic direction, which was so helpful in launching my show! I am so excited to have great conversations and inspirational stories to share with the world!" says Joseph Katz, host and owner of The Katz Walk.

"We're thrilled to be working with Joe to produce his new podcast. He brings extensive experience as a stylist and fashion expert in Hollywood, and The Katz Walk will be the ideal anchor show for our Lifestyle channel," offered Gerardo Orlando, Evergreen's Vice President of Network Development.

Joseph Katz, the host of The Katz Walk, is available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched 4 podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, The Talent Cast, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Novel Conversations. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

