Red Cat Holdings Announces Trading to Commence on the OTCQB Venture Market December 15, 2020

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB:RCAT) today announced it will commence trading on the OTCQB venture market with the market open on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "RCAT".

The Company provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. We design, develop, market, and sell drone products under our Fat Shark, Red Cat and Rotor Riot brands. We sell First Person View (FPV) video goggles for pilots to fly drones and for gaming, and have the largest market share of drone goggle sales. We also provide software design and are developing systems to perform flight data analytics, storage and diagnostics. Our services also include drone media, training and sales through our dedicated ecommerce store.

The OTCQB Venture Market is limited to companies that are committed to providing investors with high-quality trading and improved market visibility. OTCQB equities are traded through OTC Link®, an inter-dealer quotation and trading messaging system developed by OTC Markets Group. Subscribing broker-dealers can view and publish quotes and negotiate trades through its SEC-registered Alternative Trading System.

"We are pleased to have Red Cat Holdings on the OTCQB Venture Market, a key milestone that enables a larger investor audience to participate in the fast-growing drone industry," said Jeff Thompson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat.

The move to the OTCQB will not impact or require additional action from shareholders. The stock continues to trade on OTC but now will now be accessible to investors and traders through the middler OTC Markets tier.

To learn more about Red Cat Holdings, please visit www.redcatholdings.com, www.redcat.red and www.rotorriot.com.

