Red Cat Holdings to Participate in AUVSI XPONENTIAL Expo in Orlando, Florida

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces that will participate in the AUVSI (Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International) XPONENTIAL expo held from April 26-28 in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center. The Company will be at Booth 2215 and will also be demonstrating its Golden Eagle and Skycopter drones during the expo.

The Golden Eagle is a cutting-edge, American-made, Department of Defense-compliant small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) ideally suited for autonomous missions and advanced autonomy, especially on the military battlefield. The Company was one of just two drone manufacturers selected out of over 30 competing manufacturers to be awarded a prototype contract with the U.S. Army for its Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) program. The Company also recently delivered 15 Golden Eagle units to a NATO country for ultimate deployment in the Ukraine conflict.

The Skycopter drone is enclosed and protected by an external protective cage to avoid damage to inspected structures and the drone itself and offers an innovative approach to industrial inspections and first response emergency situations. Weighing less than three pounds, the Skycopter can fly in complete darkness and extremely dusty conditions and can closely inspect any detail.

AUVSI is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics and represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides drone-based products, services, and solutions through its five subsidiaries and services the enterprise, military, and consumer markets. Teal Drones is a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and its Golden Eagle is one of only five drones approved by the Department of Defense for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. Skypersonic's technology enables drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Fat Shark is a leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles. Rotor Riot, LLC is a reseller of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com/

SOURCE Red Cat Holdings, Inc.