Red Cell Launches Investment and Incubation Firm to Build Leading Health Care and Defense Technology Companies

WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cell Partners, a newly formed investment firm backing disruptive technology-led companies in health care and defense, today announced its launch.

Red Cell is co-founded by health care and defense technology entrepreneur Grant Verstandig, investment management veteran Josh Lobel, and venture capitalist and defense entrepreneur John Tenet. Aligned behind a shared mission to accelerate innovation in health care and defense, Red Cell directly incubates and invests in companies and technologies that seek to address America's most pressing challenges.

"Over the last decade, staggering advances in technology have improved productivity and reduced cost in nearly every sector," said Founding Partner Grant Verstandig. "Yet, during that time, our Nation's most vital industries have been left behind. The stark reality is that our health care and defense systems are overburdened, underprepared, and in desperate need of once-in-a-generation reinvigoration. Red Cell is purpose-built to seize this opportunity. We are a mission first organization with the right team, skills, network, and experience to become a force for lasting positive change across both industries ushering in a new era of technological transformation, growth, and renewal."

Focusing its efforts behind powerful enabling technology trends such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automated Systems, and Advanced Materials, Red Cell aims to apply emerging innovations to the unique challenges of health care and defense.

"In today's innovation economy, industry-defining companies are built in years, not decades," said Founding Partner Josh Lobel. "Bringing the skills of leading entrepreneurs, proven investors, domain experts, and a technology team with demonstrable success at scaling enterprises in these industries, Red Cell aims to add immense value to a new generation of companies with the potential to redefine health care and defense. With a flexible investment model and an exceptionally committed group of early backers, Red Cell is designed to support companies across their entire lifecycle. We have the patience, vision, and capital to back exceptional companies for the long-term. Just as importantly, we believe that we have a team that can deliver overwhelming operational support that dramatically accelerates growth."

"A large percentage of Silicon Valley has spurned the defense and intelligence industries as too difficult to navigate, too costly, and too risky reputationally. This rift has created a huge unmet need for cutting-edge technology in defense and intelligence settings, and we have an opportunity to create lasting change through a new breed of defense technology companies," said Co-founder and Partner John Tenet.

In addition to its Founding Partners, Red Cell has assembled a multidimensional group of Partners that includes Dr. Yisroel Brumer (formerly of the Office of the Secretary of Defense), Kevin Keaton (formerly CIO National Security Agency), and John Tiernan (formerly of The Carlyle Group, Citigroup). The Partners are supported by an accomplished technology team and best-in-class operations infrastructure, reflecting Red Cell's dual ambitions as an investment and incubation platform.

The firm is supported by an extraordinary and highly engaged group of investors and advisors. George Tenet, former Director of the CIA, will serve as Senior Advisor to Red Cell. Other advisors and investors include Dr. Sol Barer (Co-founder & former CEO, Celgene Corporation), Dr. Jack Rowe (former CEO, Aetna, Inc.), Ken Samet (CEO, MedStar Health), Retired Air Force Gen. Paul Selva (Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff), and Jerry Yang (Founder & former CEO, Yahoo!).

Red Cell is actively investing shareholder capital and is already deeply engaged with several emerging technology companies including Epirus, Inc., a power management and directed energy solutions developer co-founded by Grant Verstandig and John Tenet, and Red 6 Aerospace, Inc., a pioneer in augmented reality technology for military training in high-speed, outdoor environments. In the months ahead, Red Cell intends to scale its efforts and support other industry-leading companies through their lifecycles as it pursues its goal of becoming the world's leading sponsor focused on health care and defense.

About Red Cell

