Red Clover HR Announces Strategic Partnership with Justworks

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Clover HR is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Justworks, making Justworks the preferred vendor for payroll and PEO services for Red Clover HR's clients.

What changes can new clients of Red Clover HR and JustWorks expect?

Along with other changes, JustWorks clients who are referred from Red Clover HR will get 3 months of service free of administrative fees. Red Clover HR clients will get affordable access to Justworks' Professional Employer Organization (PEO) product to help business owners with payroll, compliance, HR, and benefits access.

When asked for comment, Jen L'Estrange of Red Clover HR said, "I am so excited that we've had the opportunity to formalize and reinforce our partnership with Justworks. After working with their team on mutual client accounts for a couple of years, we learned first hand the value that they bring their clients specifically in terms of customer service and how they demonstrate a true culture of collaboration. By partnering with them more formally with streamlined processes and discounted fees passed directly to our clients, we now have the ability to create greater tangible and intangible value in our consulting engagements."

Clients of Red Clover HR and Justworks now have access to a wider range of tools and services at a lower cost. Both partners hope this will make managing human resources more streamlined for small businesses, mid-sized businesses, startups, and quickly growing companies.

About Red Clover HR and JustWorks

Red Clover HR is an comprehensive outsourced HR service provider who supplies growing businesses with HR solutions including HR consulting , recruitment, change management and organizational restructuring , employee development and DISC, as well as other services like policies and procedures, employee handbooks, recruitment, interviewing, onboarding, training, performance management, and employee engagement.

Red Clover HR specializes in small to medium sized businesses. They are particularly well suited for startups, tech companies, professional service providers, construction companies, northern and central New Jersey car dealerships, but they are built to meet the needs of businesses in any industry across the USA.

For more information, visit Red Clover HR's & Justworks Partnership Page and Red Clover HR's website .

