Red Cross LA Announces The Election Of New Chairman

Mr. Olmsted, Senior Vice President, Group Head for the Technology, Media and Entertainment Group Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is responsible for leading a team that advises emerging growth to public companies in the technology, media and entertainment industry across multiple segments of their business including capital raising, advisory and day-to-day operations. His experience includes private and public companies as well as portfolio companies of venture capital and private equity firms. Scott has successfully managed multiple teams at the Bank for over 15 years to deliver customized solutions to clients to meet their ever-changing needs.

Mr. Olmsted has been on the board since 2012 and previously held the position of Vice Chair with the humanitarian organization. His term as Board Chair begins July 1, as he succeeds Andrea Davis, Director of Global Crisis Management and Business Continuity, The Walt Disney Company.

"I am humbled to be elected Chair for the nation's second-largest Red Cross Region and thrilled to help lead more than 5,000 volunteers and staff as we carry out the mission of the American Red Cross every day in Los Angeles," said Scott Olmsted. "I'm looking forward to a collaborative environment, where I can share my knowledge and expertise and also learn from the existing team's comprehensive understanding of the types of services our Los Angeles community needs."

Along with those in attendance electing the chair, current Board Members also elected three Vice Chairs:

Bruce Daly, Principal, Deloitte and Touche. Mr. Daly serves as national leader for Healthcare Digital Technology Risk practice. He has been serving Deloitte clients for over two decades by helping them to identify and manage their cyber, technology and business risks optimally. From Cyber risk to IT asset management and Resilience and recoverability, Mr. Daly brings a substantial and deep background in technology risk capabilities to drive value to healthcare clients.

With extensive overseas and cross-border work including many years in Japan and East Asia, Mr. Daly also brings seasoned judgment in overcoming the complexities of regulatory, talent, technology and process challenges. His work over the years with client's Board of Directors and Audit Committees addressing matters of cyber, technology and business risk have him repeatedly called upon as a trusted advisor.

Mr. Daly also serves as Red Cross LA's Chairman of the Prepare SoCal committee, and The Asia Society – Southern California. Additionally, he has served in the past on the NH-ISAC Board (cybersecurity liaison for our healthcare sector).

Cheryl Moersen, Principal Ernst & Young. Ms. Moersen is a Principal with Ernst & Young's Advisory Services practice, where she currently serves as the West Region Advisory Quality and Risk Management Leader, is part of the West Region Advisory leadership team, and provides information technology Risk, Assurance and Advisory services to Ernst & Young's clients. Ernst & Young's Advisory Services helps companies improve business performance, manage risk, and create value. Ms. Moersen has been with Ernst & Young for over two decades, has held other leadership positions and served many clients across industry sectors.

Tom Tierney, Executive Vice President, Director of Operations - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Mr. Tierney holds responsibility for operating all of Westfield's U.S. shopping centers, managing Asset Management, Facilities, Sustainability, Guest Experience, Security, Business Affairs and Commercial Office Leasing. Since first joining the company in 2003 as General Manager of Westfield Trumbull in Connecticut, Tom subsequently served as Regional Vice President for the Los Angeles Region; Senior Vice President for the San Diego Region; as well as his most recent role as Senior Vice President for all Western Region properties. Prior to joining Westfield, Tom started his career as a CPA at Coopers & Lybrand and then held senior level finance and operations positions for The Walt Disney Company.

"Each of these individuals will add great expertise and fresh perspectives to the Red Cross LA Board, as well as a proven commitment to the mission and vision of the organization," said Jarrett Barrios, CEO Red Cross Los Angeles Region. "We are fortunate to have each of these outstanding individuals to be part of our diverse board of directors."

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcrossla.org or cruzrojaLA.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-cross-la-announces-the-election-of-new-chairman-300673713.html

SOURCE American Red Cross Los Angeles Region

Related Links

http://www.redcross.org

