RED CROSS WORKERS IN STOCKTON JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Local 439

12 Sep, 2023, 17:09 ET

Teamsters Organize Three California Red Cross Facilities in 10 Days

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile collections workers at American Red Cross in Stockton have voted to join Teamsters Local 439. The workers now stand with American Red Cross staff in Modesto and Turlock, California, who voted to join the Teamsters one week prior.

"Organizing Stockton Red Cross workers is an exciting step forward for Local 439 as we continue to grow and strengthen our local community," said Sal Lomeli, Local 439 Secretary-Treasurer. "Thank you to the organizers for all their hard work on this campaign. We are ecstatic to welcome these workers and get them their first Teamster contract."

In voting to join the union, the workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross Teamsters and will immediately be covered under the National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"Before coming to Stockton, I worked at another Red Cross facility in Nebraska where I was a member of a union," said Brandy Synovec, a phlebotomist at American Red Cross in Stockton. "I knew from my previous experience that my colleagues and I in Stockton would benefit from a union. Joining the Teamsters was a no-brainer, and I am thrilled to have a strong union contract yet again."

Teamsters Local 439 has been representing workers and their families in San Joaquin, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties for over 60 years. For more information, go to Teamsters439.com.

