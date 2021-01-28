Red Devil® Extends Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge Contest Deadline

TULSA, Ok., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Devil®, a leading manufacturer of building and home repair products, has extended the deadline for its Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge. Participants now have until March 1st to submit unique projects using Onetime® Lightweight Spackling, for a chance to win $5,000. Red Devil® spackling can be used for much more than repairing walls, so they created this challenge to celebrate consumers' creative uses.

"I love using things in unexpected ways and that's what this challenge is all about," said Chelsea Lipford Wolf, host of Today's Homeowner. "I can't wait to be inspired by all of the great entries that come in."

With the Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge, Red Devil® invites everyone to showcase the creative or innovative ways they can use Onetime® Lightweight Spackling for a chance to win great prizes. The first place winner will receive a $5,000 prize, while the second and third place winners will receive $2,500, and $1,000 respectively. To enter, simply create one or more projects that use Onetime® Lightweight Spackling, with photos or a video showing detailed steps as well as the finished result.

Applicants can be as creative or innovative as they want. "We are excited about the entries that have been submitted so far," said Alaina Jones, Red Devil® Marketing Manager. "We have seen our Onetime® Lightweight Spackling used to create a distressed effect on wood, on canvas to create 3D art or mixed with paint to create a textured design on drywall."

Anyone needing assistance with a project idea, the contest website, offers inspiration and there's a Challenge Tip Line at 918-513-3500 for questions or concerns about their project idea.

Award winning Onetime® Lightweight Spackling is a premium, lightweight pre-mixed formula that saves time and money, in sizes from half pints to gallons, space-saving square tubs, and various handy kits.

Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on March 1, 2021. The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite project. Submissions, judging and winner announcements will take place via the Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge landing page.

Visit onetimechallenge.com, for more information and to submit projects.

About Red Devil, Inc.

Red Devil® Inc. has been serving the construction and hardware industry since 1872, with 148 years of quality and innovation in caulks, sealants, and painter's hand tools. For more information about Red Devil®, visit http://www.reddevil.com or call 1-800-4A-DEVIL.

SOURCE Red Devil Inc.