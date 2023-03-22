Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea Introduces Sweet Tea & Lemonade Flavor

Available at Select Stores in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Louisiana and Missouri

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea announces the expansion of its ready-to-serve iced tea line with the launch of the new Sweet Tea & Lemonade. The new flavor answers the demand for additional Red Diamond products, highlighting consumers' continued interest in freshly brewed products made with real ingredients. Red Diamond's Sweet Tea & Lemonade is made with tea, water, sugar and real lemon juice. In keeping with the company's commitment to quality and freshness, Red Diamond's iced tea products are not from concentrate and do not contain preservatives.

Sweet Tea & Lemonade is a ready-to-serve, gallon-sized iced tea that can only be found in the grocery store's refrigerated section. The product will be available starting in mid-March initially at select Kroger grocery stores in Texas and Louisiana as well as Dillons food stores in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

"We are so excited to announce the launch of our newest ready-to-drink Red Diamond iced tea," said Emily Wood Bowron, Red Diamond's Vice President of Strategic Marketing. "It took the perfect lemonade to complement our propriety tea blend, and we can't wait for consumers to get their first sip of the sweet, tart flavor. We take taste and quality very seriously and are thrilled to have developed a delicious addition to our classic line."

Additional markets and retail availability will be added in the future. A full list of retailers can be found online.

For more information about Red Diamond's deliciously crafted teas, visit www.reddiamond.com.

About Red Diamond

At Red Diamond, perfection is our craft, real coffee and tea – our creed. It drives everything we do. Our family has painstakingly sourced and crafted the finest blends of coffee and tea for five generations. From one generation to the next, from field to final sip, we take the extra care you deserve. No shortcuts. No compromises. Just real, fresh coffee and tea. Guaranteed. Visit www.reddiamond.com for more information.

