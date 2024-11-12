Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea Launches Morris & Park®, a Premium Hot Tea Collection that Delivers the Perfect Cup for Any Moment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea, a leader in delivering world-class coffee and tea products, announces the launch of Morris & Park®, a collection of eight hot teas now available for away from home operators and retailers. This curated selection of single-serve teas includes exceptional black teas, delicate green teas and a soothing herbal, all with the unparalleled quality and flavor tea-lovers expect from Red Diamond.

The Morris & Park line features a premium offering of flavors that align with consumers' growing interest in delicious, healthy beverages. Carefully blended from the finest tea leaves, herbs, and spices worldwide and through a rigorous cupping process, each flavor is crafted to be the best in its category.

Morris & Park is available in eight delicious flavors:

English Breakfast Black Tea – Rich, smooth and classic.

Cinnamon Spice Black Tea – Bold, sweet and lively.

Earl Grey Black Tea – Energizing and bold.

– Energizing and bold. Mint Black Tea – Bright, refreshing and rejuvenating.

Chai Black Tea – Complex, rich and spiced.

– Complex, rich and spiced. Chamomile Herbal Tea – Gentle, light and caffeine-free.

Green Tea – Light, smooth and delicate.

Jasmine Green Tea – Floral, aromatic and relaxing.

"Consumers are turning to tea for its flavor, inherent health benefits and its exceptional ability to offer a unique experience – whether they're aiming for a sense of calm or want to feel refreshed and energized," said Emily Wood Forehand, senior vice president of strategic marketing at Red Diamond. "Red Diamond is thrilled to introduce our Morris & Park collection, intentionally crafted to help operators and retailers meet the needs of today's tea lover."

As Red Diamond's newest addition to their coffee and tea portfolio, the brand pays homage to its Birmingham roots – and its present – by naming the collection after its first office location on Morris Ave. in 1906 and its current address on Park Ave.

Morris & Park provides away from home operators and retailers with on-trend tea varieties from a celebrated and trusted brand. For more information about Red Diamond's deliciously crafted teas, visit www.reddiamondbevservice.com.

About Red Diamond Coffee & Tea

At Red Diamond, we are driven by an obsession to provide a world-class coffee and tea experience. Since 1906, the cornerstone of our company has been our commitment to unparalleled quality, innovation and customer service. Expect Perfection®. For more information visit http://www.reddiamondbevservice.com .

