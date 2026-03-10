Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea Marks Milestone Growth as Fresh-Brewed Tea Line Expands to 1,100 Walmart Stores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea, a family-owned world-class coffee and tea company with a legacy spanning over a century, announced today momentous retail growth with the expansion of its popular Extra Sweet fresh-brewed iced tea into Walmart stores throughout the U.S.

Red Diamond’s fresh-brewed iced tea line includes Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Sugar-Free Sweet Tea, Sweet Tea & Lemonade, and now Extra Sweet Tea.

Driven by surging consumer demand for premium, fresh-brewed beverages, Red Diamond Extra Sweet Tea is now available at a market-leading price point at more than 1,100 Walmart locations across 16 states. The expansion is the latest in a series of strategic growth initiatives for the company and underscores Red Diamond's leadership role in the expanding refrigerated tea category. Later this spring, Kroger stores across Texas will also add Extra Sweet Tea to their Red Diamond offerings.

"As we approach our 120th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering fresh, premium-quality products with exceptional taste," said Emily Wood Bowron Forehand, executive vice president at Red Diamond Coffee & Tea. "We're thrilled to introduce Red Diamond Extra Sweet Tea alongside our top performing ready-to-serve tea lineup. This landmark moment goes beyond expanding our retail footprint; it underscores our unwavering customer-first approach and our commitment to consistently deliver the perfect sip."

Red Diamond's fresh-brewed iced tea line includes Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Sugar-Free Sweet Tea, Sweet Tea & Lemonade, and now Extra Sweet Tea. Crafted without additives or preservatives, each batch is brewed fresh with simple ingredients. So fresh it's found exclusively in the refrigerated section. The lineup offers a broad range of sweetness levels to suit consumers' tastes.

Founded in Birmingham, Ala. in 1906, Red Diamond began selling provisions to customers via horse-drawn carriage before growing into a national coffee and tea brand. Five generations later, the family-owned business continues to grow and innovate – crafting beverages that spark joy and bring people together around the table for the perfect sip, any time of day.

In 2026, Red Diamond proudly celebrates 120 years of coffee and tea expertise and five generations of family leadership.

For more information about Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and its products, visit reddiamond.com.

About Red Diamond Coffee & Tea

At Red Diamond, perfection is our craft, real coffee and tea – our creed. It drives everything we do. Our family has painstakingly sourced and crafted the finest blends of coffee and tea for five generations. From one generation to the next, from field to final sip, we take the extra care you deserve. No shortcuts. No compromises. Just real, fresh coffee and tea. Guaranteed. Visit reddiamond.com for more information.

SOURCE Red Diamond Coffee & Tea