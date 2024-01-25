RED Digital Unveils the V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] Global Shutter 8K Full-Frame VV Sensor Cinema Cameras: YouTube First Look Video at B&H

Introducing the new RED Digital V-RAPTOR [X] and V-Raptor XL full-frame cinema cameras featuring an 8K VV global shutter, IP connectivity, and new Global Vision tools.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --B&H is pleased to announce the V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X], cinema cameras that combine the frame rates, low-light performance, and 8K resolution of the V-RAPTOR line with the global shutter of the KOMODO, to create an all-purpose powerhouse.

RED V-Raptor X V--Raptopr XL Cinema Camera.

The RED Digital V-RAPTOR [X] is a large format camera with an integrated global shutter and 8K VV image sensor. Familiar features from its predecessor include two 12G-SDI ports, a Canon RF lens mount, and a CFexpress Type B media slot for recording of up to 800 Mb/s of content up to 8K 120p. Updated audio pre-amps and a redesigned sensor cavity improve audio and video performance.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR [X] 8K VV Camera (V-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1807129-REG/red_digital_cinema_710_0390_v_raptor_x_8k_vv.html

Key Features

Global Shutter Full-Frame VV Sensor

Lightweight & Compact DSMC3 Design

Locking Canon RF Lens Mount

Global Vision with Extended Highlights

Phantom Track for Ghost Frame, Remapping

Supports up to 8K120, 800 MB/s Video

17+ Stops of Dynamic Range

Right-Side Assistant's User Interface

REDCODE Raw HQ, MQ & LQ Options

USB-C & Dual 12G-SDI Ports

A new host of global shutter sensor tools are enabled via RED's Global Vision. Global Vision enhances your highlights for more detail in HDR finishes with the ability to soften roll-off for SDR applications. Phantom Track streamlines virtual production by recording at 120 fps and splitting the signal to show the green-screen effect to support your talent's reactions and the actual green screen and motion markers for your visual effects team's use. This works in tandem with GhostFrame or Frame Remapping, allowing you to capture distinct R3D clips per sub-frame and monitor live over each SDI port.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR [X] 8K VV Camera Starter Pack with 2 x MICRO-V Batteries (V-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1807132-REG/red_digital_cinema_710_0401_v_raptor_x_8k_vv.html

Key Features

V-RAPTOR [X] 8K VV DSMC3 Camera

VV DSMC3 Camera DSMC3 RED Touch 7" LCD Monitor

1 x 2TB PRO CFexpress Type B Card

2 x REDVOLT MICRO-V Batteries

2 x V-RAPTOR Wing Grips

CFexpress Card Reader

Dual V-Mount Charger

EXT-to-Timecode 3' Cable

The V-RAPTOR [X] and DSMC3 platform are IP connected for remote control and monitoring in camera-embedded Frame.io integrations. Other functions include AWS direct upload, RED Connect for live 8K R3D video over IP, or live 4K over SMPTE ST 2110.

A base camera system and a starter pack for the V-RAPTOR [X] are included with this release. The base system includes the main camera, a travel adapter kit, and a 150W AC power pack. The starter pack expands upon this configuration with a DSMC3 RED 7" LCD monitor, a 2TB CFexpress card, CFexpress card reader, two MICRO-V batteries, a dual V-mount charger, timecode cable, and two wing grips.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR XL [X] 8K VV Camera (V-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1807130-REG/red_digital_cinema_710_0394_v_raptor_xl_x_8k.html

Key Features

Full-Frame, Global Shutter CMOS

Purpose-Built Unified Body

Global Vision with Extended Highlights

Phantom Track for Ghost Frame, Remapping

Interchangeable PL Mount Included

Supports up to 8K120, 800 MB/s Video

17+ Stops of Dynamic Range

Industry-Standard Input/Output Array

Integrated Electronic ND Filters

Powerful & Versatile 12/24V Outputs

RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR XL [X] 8K VV Production Pack (V-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1807133-REG/red_digital_cinema_710_0404_v_raptor_xl_x_8k.html

Key Features

V-RAPTOR XL 8K [X] VV Camera

[X] VV Camera DSMC3 RED Touch 7" LCD Monitor & Shade

4 x REDVOLT XL-V Batteries, Charger

2 x RED PRO CFexpress 2TB Cards, Reader

V-RAPTOR XL Top Handle with Extensions

V-RAPTOR XL Riser Plate

V-RAPTOR XL Top/Bottom 15mm LWS Brackets

DSMC3 RED 5-Pin to Dual-XLR Adapter

18" DSMC3 RMI Cable

The V-RAPTOR XL [X] places the same features of the [X] into a large-scale, production-ready camera body. This means dual-voltage battery support, built-in electronic ND filters, auxiliary power outputs, and front-facing 3G-SDI and 2-pin power connectors for camera monitor integration. Wireless timecode, Genlock, and camera control, along with four SDI outputs, make it easier for DITs to pull footage off the camera for dailies and file intake.

Choose between V-mount and Gold Mount editions of the base V-RAPTOR XL [X] system or the production packs. The base systems feature the main camera with a Gold or V–battery mount of your choice, ARRI PL lens mount, shim pack, 270W AC power adapter, and a 3-pin XLR to 4-pin 2B power cable. The production packs add the DSMC3 RED 7" LCD monitor, a 2TB CFexpress card, CFexpress card reader, four REDVOLT XL batteries, a compatible dual battery charger, and 15mm LWS rod-support components for handheld configurations.

Already own a V-RAPTOR camera and wanting to upgrade to an [X] model? No worries. RED is offering an upgrade kit for the V-RAPTOR 8K VV and V-RAPTOR 6K Super35 to the V-RAPTOR [X] 8K VV, and an upgrade kit for the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV to the V-RAPTOR XL [X] 8K VV.

In tandem with the V-RAPTOR [X] release is the announcement of the DSMC3 Compact EVF, a new iteration of the DSMC2 EVF. The DSMC3 EVF is a single cable monitoring solution for DSMC3 camera systems with a 1080p micro-OLED display and user-assignable buttons. Quickly access peaking, magnify, or adjust your camera settings. Included with the EVF is an adjustable diopter, quick-connect mount, and ¼" mount plate for third-party compatibility. Additional mount adapters, cables, and extension arms can help incorporate the new EVF into your KOMODO-X, V-RAPTOR, or V-RAPTOR XL camera configuration.

Learn more about the RED Digital V-Raptor X and V-Raptor XL, X Cinema Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/red-unveils-the-v-raptor-x-and-v-raptor-xl-x-cinema-cameras

YouTube First Look Video - RED V-RAPTOR [X] and XL [X]: Global Shutter without Compromise

https://youtu.be/0NF8XwSCQnc

