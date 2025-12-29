Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa Selects MoeGo as Its Enterprise Operating System to Power Multi-State Expansion

MoeGo Becomes Enterprise Operating System for Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa to Standardize and Scale Nationwide Operations

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa, one of the fastest-growing multi-location pet-care operators in the United States, has selected MoeGo as its enterprise operating system as the company accelerates expansion across grooming, daycare, boarding, and wellness services.

Red Dog reached an inflection point common to high-growth operators: as the business scaled across states, traditional pet-care software could no longer support the operational complexity, data visibility, and consistency required for multi-location excellence. After evaluating market alternatives, Red Dog partnered with MoeGo to build a unified, data-driven backbone for its next stage of growth.

A Modern Operating System for Multi-Location Pet-Care

Before transitioning to MoeGo, Red Dog managed fragmented workflows, inconsistent processes, and limited reporting visibility across its locations—bottlenecks that slowed decision-making and constrained growth.

With MoeGo, Red Dog gains:

A modern, intuitive platform that standardizes operations across all locations

Real-time business insights spanning states, service lines, and performance metrics

A unified data layer enabling faster decisions and more predictable execution

A strategic product partner committed to building enterprise-grade capabilities for multi-location operators

"Operating at a multi-state scale requires more than software, it requires an operating system. MoeGo gives us that foundation," — Eric, President of Red Dog

Business Impact: Visibility, Consistency, and Scalable Growth

Since transitioning to MoeGo, Red Dog's leadership cites measurable improvements in how the business operates and grows.

Key outcomes include:

Instant multi-location visibility enabling faster, data-driven decision cycles

Standardized workflows and training that reduce onboarding time as new locations open

Marketing-driven revenue lift, supported by MoeGo's CRM and automation tools

Enhanced client experience driven by a seamless booking and communication system

About Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa

Red Dog is a premier multi-location pet-care brand offering grooming, daycare, boarding, and wellness services. Known for operational excellence and high-quality pet experiences, Red Dog continues to expand its footprint across the United States.

About MoeGo

MoeGo is the all-in-one enterprise operations platform redefining how pet-care businesses work. Trusted by 10,000+ businesses and serving 11+ million pets worldwide, MoeGo's Enterprise Hub empowers large operators to configure once, deploy everywhere, and see everything, turning operational complexity into growth momentum.

