Red Door Capital Partners - Red Door Management, Inc. Files as Exempt Reporting Adviser

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm, announced that its manager, Red Door Management, Inc. has filed with the Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD) system as a Exempt Reporting Adviser (ERA). ERA's are advisers that are not required to register as investment advisers because they rely on certain exemptions from registration under Sections 203(l) and 203(m) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and related rules.

"We filed our Form ADV last week," said Richard Wolpow, Managing Partner. "We believe in transparency and in our investment thesis, and this is yet another step to increasing the availability of our private equity deal flow direct with family offices and to individual accredited investors though the various SEC and state Registered Investment Adviser Firms supporting our offerings."

The recent Red Door filing marks another key operational step in the firm's efforts to establish industry standards of compliance and governance within the private equity market as we continue to expand our portfolio of offerings. "Ask your Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA") about a Red Door Private Equity Offering," Wolpow concluded.

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

Red Door was formed to provide break-through access to private equity markets to the individual accredited investor. A team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services have joined to create opportunities normally not afforded to the common investor. In many instances, Red Door will pre-position its own funds to monitor operations prior to its permanent financing. This helps reduce investor's risks and shorten exit horizons and aligns Red Door Principals with its investors. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Our mission is to allow REAL access to the lucrative private equity marketplace and to protect our investors' funds just as we would do for our own family. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact John Kostic, Red Door Syndication Coordinator & Investor Relations at [email protected].

