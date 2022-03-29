Red Door Capital Partners adds another Fintech company to its portfolio with its investment in PrimaHealth Credit, bringing more care to more people, through honest, gotcha-free patient financing.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019, is proud to announce, with support from their network of High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices, their investment in PrimaHealth Credit, primahealthcredit.com

Powered by proprietary technology and credit analytics, PrimaHealth Credit's patented technology delivers a secure, scalable, and easy-to-use solution that accurately matches patients to payment solutions they can afford. Through its partnership with Citizens Bank, PrimaHealth Credit's Greenlight Program provides a total solution from prime to subprime patients.

"I have watched and worked with Brendon Kensel, CEO of PrimaHealth Credit for over 7 years. It wasn't an issue of "if" we would invest it was "when" and "now" is the time," said Richard Wolpow, Managing Director. "Brendon has recruited a proven leadership team of technology, finance and healthcare professionals to assist him in the Company's expansion plan into multiple healthcare markets. We could not be happier in our support of Brendon and the entire PrimaHealth Credit team." Wolpow concluded.

"We are deeply committed to finding new and innovative ways to help people access the care they need. We are grateful to have Red Door and Richard Wolpow as key partners in our pursuit to build the future of patient finance. They understand the opportunities that exist at the intersection of healthcare and technology, and we are so pleased to have them on the team," said Brendon Kensel, Founder and CEO of PrimaHealth Credit.

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

The Red Door team is a group of seasoned entrepreneurial experts from private equity operations, investments & wealth management, and legal services, that have joined together to identify, invest in, and manage private equity transactions. Red Door invests side-by-side along with its network of High Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices and, Registered Investment Advisors (RIA's). Red Door partners with founders and entrepreneurs that seek real capital partners to create collaborative relationships, deploy strategic oversight, implement governance and professionalize operations - all to ensure our family of investors are protected and prepared for a successful exit transaction. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at [email protected] Or, Business Development, Adapt Ideations, [email protected]

About PrimaHealth Credit

PrimaHealth Credit is a financial technology company that is democratizing access to healthcare through honest, gotcha-free financing. PrimaHealth Credit's industry-first platform allows healthcare providers to serve patients across the income and credit spectrum with a total patient finance solution. For the first time, most patients – from those with great credit to credit challenges – can get the care they need with straightforward and affordable payment options. For more information, visit www.primahealthcredit.com.

