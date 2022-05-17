Red Door Capital Partners makes its first Impact Investment in accessibleGO, a travel platform for people with disabilities and the special needs community.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019, is proud to announce, with support from their network of high net worth individuals and family offices, their investment in the Series Seed Preferred Shares of Tourist Access LTD, a private company established under the laws of the State of Israel, doing business as "accessibleGO" https://accessiblego.com/

There are 53M Americans who have a disability. They spend over $29B annually on travel. Despite these large numbers, there is no one‐stop source to fill the important needs of this demographic. accessibleGO is a travel platform that offers bookings with accessibility data, reviews written by people with disabilities and a community offering accessibility information and support for like‐minded individuals needing the same services. The platform is operational, and following successful consumer marketing tests, accessibleGO quickly experienced 50,000 signups in a few months and saw a repeat bookings rate double the industry average.

Company milestones include: launch of booking engine powered by the Priceline Partner Network, creation of accessible travel guides for all major US cities, won the booking.com regional startup competition, formation of partnerships with disability entities including Open Doors Organization, Scootaround & Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation, as well as breaking of target to grow from 5,000 registered users to 50,000 in 6 months, conducted consumer marketing validation tests resulting in a 32% repeat bookings rate, double that of the industry average.

"Red Door is so excited to be part of the opportunity," says Richard Wolpow, Managing Partner. "It's amazing the level of interest we have received. I was also amazed to learn how many people are peripherally connected to friend or family members that regularly experience the hurdles of travel for the disabled. Knowing that Miriam Eljas, Co-founder and CEO has experienced this firsthand her entire life with her mother only further supported that the right team is at the helm. We are already working on bringing recognized Paralympic athletes and organizations to help support the mission. I am deeply proud of everyone that is making the commitment to turn accessibleGO into a huge success, Yashe Koach to you all," Wolpow concluded.

"I have been working with the athletes of the US Olympic and Paralympic teams for over 25 years", says Rick Simms, an Advisor with Red Door. "I know the difficulties disabled individuals experience in travel. I also know of the power of travel and activities in the overall wellbeing for individuals with disabilities. accessibleGO is filling a huge need in this space, and the need for community involvement regarding the impact of travel and solving the difficulties. I am looking forward to working with Red Door and the accessibleGO team!"

"The passion and commitment of Red Door to be part of our vision for transforming travel for people with disabilities is truly exciting to our entire team. We are delighted to bring Red Door on board," says Miriam Eljas, Cofounder and CEO, accessibleGO. "As we begin to scale up our community growth and drive traction for our platform, we are thrilled to be solving these pain points that exist for millions of people with disabilities when they travel."

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC

The Red Door team is a team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services, that have joined together to identify, invest in, and manage private equity transactions. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Red Door partners with founders and entrepreneurs that seek real capital partners to create collaborative relationships, deploy strategic oversight, implement governance and professionalize operations - all to ensure our family of investors are protected and prepared for a successful exit transaction. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at [email protected].

About Tourist Access Ltd. dba accessibleGO

accessibleGO is a travel platform for people with disabilities offering bookings, reviews and community. With proprietary accessibility information, an unparalleled booking experience and a community of people with disabilities sharing experiences, accessibleGO is reshaping accessible travel. Our site provides a level of confidence, trust and transparency on accessibility that is unprecedented in the travel industry. Visit accessibleGO.com or email [email protected] to experience our game-changing platform.

SOURCE Red Door Capital Partners