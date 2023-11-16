Celebrating 17 Years of Dedicated Service by CEO, Lily Safani, and Honoring Scott D. Hayworth, MD, FACOG, Optum Health, and Angela Hwang on Behalf of Pfizer with the Red Door Award for Leadership.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Community, formerly known as Gilda's Club NYC, announces the tremendous success of their annual Gala, held on November 9th at The Pierre. In addition to raising important funding for their free cancer support program, the event marked the culmination of 17 years of dedicated service by the organization's CEO, Lily Safani.

Red Door Community Gala raises over $825,000 for free cancer support program.

Distinguished Honorees, Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Liaison Officer, Optum Health, Scott D. Hayworth, MD, FACOG, and Chief Commercial Officer, President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business, Pfizer, Angela Hwang, were both presented with the Red Door Award for Leadership.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized…I'm humbled by this acknowledgement and am more energized than ever to continue delivering breakthroughs that change patients' lives." Angela Hwang remarked.

Scott D. Hayworth, MD, FACOG stated "Gilda Radner…said cancer made her a member of an elite club to which she'd never aspired to belong, but she and her friends made that unwanted club a welcoming community. That ear to listen…that hour of respite for our caregivers; that after-school activity for our kids, to reassure them that life with cancer is not cancer, but LIFE, in full, still capable of the joy and laughter…That's what Red Door Community provides, and my wife Nan Hayworth and I are privileged to be part of it."

Safani acknowledged the challenges brought about by the pandemic and the organization's adaptability: "The pandemic…proved how resilient and innovative we could be with the limited resources we had. With technology on our side and our comprehensive cancer support, we realized we could provide the same welcoming community digitally anywhere and reach so many more people in need."

The gala also featured a moving speech by Red Door Community Member, Jennifer, who spoke about the impact of the organization on her life and the support it provided during her husband's battle with Stage IV Colon cancer. "I am honestly not sure I could have continued on the road I was on without the support I received from Red Door…for both myself and for my children, it made me feel not so alone and like I could breathe again."

The gala closed with Lily Safani announcing her departure as CEO after nearly 17 years: "While I am stepping down, I am not stepping away…This organization has been such an important part of my life, and I am committed to ensuring a successful transition and safeguarding our legacy as it continues to move forward."

Through the collective efforts and generous contributions of attendees, sponsors, partners, and Board of Directors, Red Door Community raised essential funding for its free cancer support program to reach more people, in more places, and in more ways than ever before. With more than 1.9M new cancer diagnoses across the country each year, Red Door Community is determined to make a lasting impact on the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.

About Red Door Community:

Red Door Community is a leading cancer support organization whose mission is to create a welcoming community of FREE cancer support to bring knowledge, hope, and empowerment to anyone and everyone impacted by cancer and their families including adults, teens and children. Visit https://reddoorcommunity.org/ to learn how you can support or become a member of Red Door Community today.

