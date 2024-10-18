Red Door Escape Room Opened at Grand Bazaar Shops in Las Vegas

The best in technology, quests, and puzzles are combined for a fun experience!

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Escape Room, a unique entertainment option specializing in fully immersive, private, team-building experiences, celebrated with a ribbon cutting and opened a new location in Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops, on October 4. The variety of themed quests brings together board game lovers, thrill seekers, families, and corporate groups to connect and build relationships in an exciting new way. The best part? No phones are allowed.

Red Door Escape Room

Red Door Escape Room specializes in engaging experiences using creativity, and artistry to passionately bring human connection back into the world of entertainment. They require teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills to solve the cryptic puzzles. Participants are challenged to discover hidden clues in order to escape from a series of rooms in less than 45 minutes. These quests are not your typical escape rooms: they've combined modern technology with newly-designed puzzles to take a guest's adventure to a whole new level.

The fun and challenging experiences are filled with a variety of quests and skill levels which take guests into a new reality and promote teamwork within the group, ranging from navigating through dangerous uncharted waters to uncovering the mysteries behind an apocalyptic world. There will be seven games, with five during the store's opening and two coming later this year. Quests:

Enchantment - Do you believe in magic? While fumbling through your Uncle's attic, you stumble upon a magical gateway that lands you in King Oberon's Grove.

Do you believe in magic? While fumbling through your Uncle's attic, you stumble upon a magical gateway that lands you in King Oberon's Grove. The Relic -After discovering an ancient relic, a team of archeologists have suddenly gone missing. You've been hired to continue their work translating the glyphs on the relic to learn its purpose.

-After discovering an ancient relic, a team of archeologists have suddenly gone missing. You've been hired to continue their work translating the glyphs on the relic to learn its purpose. Lost Treasures - In the depths of this digital expedition, you must unearth three shards of an ancient Mythonian tablet that will reveal the city's location.

In the depths of this digital expedition, you must unearth three shards of an ancient Mythonian tablet that will reveal the city's location. Survive -In the wilds of a dystopian future, bandits seek to torment anyone they find. A utopia exists, but the rescue transmitter is down. Your team has sent you to bring it back online and save the survivors.

-In the wilds of a dystopian future, bandits seek to torment anyone they find. A utopia exists, but the rescue transmitter is down. Your team has sent you to bring it back online and save the survivors. Declassified -A top secret hard drive remains hidden in a prison that was once a secret research facility. The disk houses classified studies on a mystical psychic phenomenon.

Red Door Escape Room is located at the Grand Bazaar Shops at 3635 S. Las Vegas Blvd, STE 200. For more information on the venue and to book your next great adventure. https://reddoorescape.com/escape-rooms/las-vegas/

