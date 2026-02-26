RED DOT BUILDINGS TO ANNOUNCE SALES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

ATHENS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Dot Buildings on Wednesday announced updates to its sales leadership team. Building upon the momentum created by more than a decade of exponential growth, these changes are designed to strengthen Red Dot's leading position in current markets and expand reach into new markets, all while maintaining the company's best-in-class reputation for customer service.

"The past year has been the most momentous in Red Dot's history," said Ted Bush, President and CEO. "We entered into a partnership with Cordatus Capital. Since then, we have continued to produce record revenues and have made key strategic investments, including a manufacturing plant expansion and the acquisition of ETAS. We are confident that the organizational changes announced today will position us for substantial sales growth in the years ahead."

Darrell Geisendorff has been appointed Vice President of Business Development and National Accounts. In this capacity, he is responsible for building Red Dot's reputation among architects and growing adoption of the company's specifications. In addition, Darrell is developing new revenue streams to complement Red Dot's traditional geography-based model, seeking new, recurring relationships with corporate customers, especially those national in scope. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Darrell's current tenure with Red Dot began in 2016, and he most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, achieving record results.

Randy Crawley joins Red Dot as Vice President of Building Sales. In this capacity, he leads the teams of Outside and Inside Sales Managers (OSMs and ISMs) who serve customers in the company's traditional territory of Texas and surrounding states, as well as key markets across the Southwest, Rockies, and Southeastern United States. Randy has more than three decades of experience in metal buildings and components, having held positions of increasing responsibility at Cornerstone Building Brands and most recently as Components General Manager and Building Sales Director at Whirlwind Steel Buildings.

Founded by the Bush family in 1963 and based in Athens, TX, Red Dot is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer, and installer of complex metal building systems. Red Dot distinguishes itself within the industry by specializing in highly technical steel structures. Servicing customers across the southern United States, Red Dot operates in end markets including Sports and Athletics, Commercial, Government, Worship, and Education. Red Dot continues to expand its capabilities through investment in cutting-edge manufacturing equipment, best-in-class design and detailing technology, and innovative incentive offerings for Red Dot team members.

