Red Five Security Partners with Total Digital Security to Offer Comprehensive Security Solutions

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Digital Security, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity and privacy solutions to protect families and offices, is excited to announce a partnership with Red Five Security of Washington, D.C.

"Physical and digital risk have merged, and our partnership with Red Five offers a comprehensive solution to serve private clients and families with 360° protection from harm and loss," said Brad Deflin, CEO and Founder. "The combination of our respective experience and market leadership provides our clients with a broad security platform integrated with superior solutions and personal service."

According to Kris Coleman, Owner and Founder of Red Five Security, partnering with Total Digital Security strategically positions Red Five to be prepared for new challenges as they arise. "Families and Executives want to work with service providers who are reputable and fulfill all of their needs. Red Five and Total Digital Security together fulfills their needs, and from two providers who have a long-standing commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to partner with Brad and the Total Digital Security team."

About Total Digital Security

Total Digital Security provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions coupled with concierge-level service and IT support to protect individuals and their personal technology from loss and inconvenience due to cybercrime and information theft. Total Digital Security's solutions are preemptive, autonomous, and managed in real-time to create an eco-system of privacy and cybersecurity that works everywhere, all the time, and across all devices and networks. Clients include private clients and high net-worth families, VIPs, dignitaries, executives, family offices, and professional practices.

About Red Five

Red Five is a security and management consulting company composed of former CIA, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Military security professionals, and experienced system designers. It has an exceptional performance record in providing expert consulting and protection services to corporate executives, U.S. government officials, diplomats, and other high net-worth individuals and families. Red Five is committed to providing holistic, proactive, and cost-effective solutions to critical security challenges and performing targeted assessments with discretion and high ethical standards. The company supports projects in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean from offices in Washington D.C., Naples FL and Palo Alto, CA.

