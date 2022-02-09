Red Five Sponsors Friends of Foster Children Forever in Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Five Security, a leading provider of comprehensive security, privacy, and risk management solutions to protect families and enterprises , is sponsoring the Friends of Foster Children Forever , Boogie Bash taking place March 4th at an Exclusive Country Club in Naples, FL.



All net proceeds from the Boogie Bash go directly to help foster children in the Collier County community and provide foster children with educational and enrichment opportunities that allow each child to fulfill their potential. Sponsorships are an intricate part of raising money for this event to support Friends of Foster Children Forever's mission for and foster children.

"Red five is proud to sponsor an incredible organization like Friends of Foster Children. Now more than ever, children need our help" said Kris Coleman, Owner and Founder. "Red Hands Helping is our philanthropic arm of Red Five. For us, Friends of Foster Children Forever matched Red Hands Helping core principles and philanthropic focus. Children are our future and we must protect them, and set them up for success. We don't have a choice."

According to Ann Hughes, Executive Director of Friends of Foster Children Forever, welcoming Red Five to the Boogie Bash and the group of sponsors helps on multiple fronts. "Each year we assist over 1,300 children in foster care. We are delighted to have Red Five sponsor and support our mission of helping the most vulnerable children."

To contribute to Friends of Foster Children Forever, visit their website . To participate in the Boogie Bash, visit their event website to register .

About Red Five

Red Five is a security and management consulting company composed of former CIA, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Military security professionals, and experienced system designers. It has an exceptional performance record in providing expert consulting and protection services to corporate executives, U.S. government officials, diplomats, and other high net-worth individuals and families. Red Five is committed to providing holistic, proactive, and cost-effective solutions to critical security challenges and performing targeted assessments with discretion and high ethical standards. The company supports projects in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean from offices in Washington D.C., Naples FL and Palo Alto, CA. For more information about Red Five, visit Red5Security.com or call 888-733-5007.

About Friends of Foster Children Forever

Friends of Foster Children Forever's mission is to focus on foster children by providing targeted educational and enrichment opportunities that allow each child to fulfill their potential. The 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Collier County, FL works to fulfill the unmet needs of every child who enters or is at-risk of entering the foster care system. For more information about Friends of Foster Children of Forever or how to help, visit friendsoffosterchildren.net or call (239) 262–1808.

Media Contact

Red Five

4850 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 301

Naples, FL 34104

Derek Showerman, CMO

978-604-0270

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Five Security