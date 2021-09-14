Red Five to Expand and Bring Best-In-Class Security Services to Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Five Security, a leading provider of security and management consulting services for high-net-worth families and corporations , is opening a new office in Naples, Florida to service the rapid growth of families moving to Collier County.

Thomas Whalen, Director of Red Five Security Consulting

In addition to the corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia and a satellite office in Palo Alto, California, the Naples' office supports the company's growth strategy. Red Five's existing partnerships with Naples' stalwarts William C. Huff , Safe and Sound , and Element Technologies is now further solidified to meet the increasing demand for professional risk mitigation services in the area.

"The decision to expand our presence into Naples, Florida is a logical step given our incredible relationships and an increase in requests for our services." said Kris Coleman, Owner and Founder. "We look forward to becoming a part of the community, and bringing our unique perspective on privacy, security, and resiliency to Southwest Florida."

As a corresponding move, Red Five is excited to announce the addition of Thomas Whalen to the Red Five roster. Mr. Whalen will be a Director of Red Five Security Consulting and will be based in Naples, Florida where he will deliver consulting offerings, work closely with Red Five's partners, and support the local Red Five clientele.

Thomas started his career as a US Navy pilot, flew out of Florida and was deployed globally for 12 years. He joined the FBI in 1998 and has worked in San Diego, California and Washington, DC as an Agent and Supervisor focusing on organized crime, drugs, and cyber-crime. Thomas was detailed to the CIA, and also served as a Unit Chief at FBI Headquarters in charge of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Counterterrorism, and National Preparedness. He holds a MS in International Relations and Negotiations from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a BA in Economics from California State University. Red Five is thrilled to bring his vast expertise to the families and businesses of Southwest Florida.



About Red Five

Red Five is a security and management consulting company composed of former CIA, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Military security professionals, and experienced system designers. It has an exceptional performance record in providing expert consulting and protection services to corporate executives, U.S. government officials, diplomats, and other high net-worth individuals and families. Red Five is committed to providing holistic, proactive, and cost-effective solutions to critical security challenges and performing targeted assessments with discretion and high ethical standards. The company supports projects in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean from offices in Washington D.C. and Palo Alto, CA. For more information about Red Five, visit Red5Security.com .



Media Contact

Red Five

Derek Showerman, CMO

978-604-0270

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Five Security

Related Links

http://Red5Security.com

