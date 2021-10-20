Red Five to Host Protect Your Assets in Times of Uncertainty Webinar Series

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Red Five Security announced it will host a new webinar series, Protect Your Assets In Times Of Uncertainty, in response to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each month, Red Five Security will partner with a variety of security, logistics and financial experts for a live discussion and Q&A. Speakers and themes will vary month to month, but the overall subject will remain focused: what are the latest trends negatively impacting financial and physical assets, and how to navigate the uncertainty effectively? Each webinar will offer new insights as the trends and events evolve.

Covid19 has created new asset security challenges. Learn to navigate these new challenges. 100 million Baby Boomers will downsize over the next 15 years. This complicated life event will put 40 trillion in physical assets at risk. Learn how to avoid putting family assets at risk in the years ahead.

The idea for a weekly series came after Red Five Security participated in several industry webinars and saw an overwhelming demand for additional guidance on asset security due to an influx of activity due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"With rapidly increasing phishing, phone scams, and asset thefts at home it's important to Red Five Security that families, executives and enterprises know we are here for them and aim to provide them with valuable and timely guidance as we see trends becoming relevant threats to financial and physical assets," said Kris Coleman, Founder and CEO at Red Five Security.

"We believe that a monthly series, with expert advice and a live Q&A for attendees, is the best way to address the wide range of asset security concerns right now."

The webinar series will cover topics like:

Speakers will be announced monthly and have already included leaders from Kerski Group, William C. Huff, and Safe and Sound.

Protect Your Assets in Times of Uncertainty webinar series is available to everyone. The series is free of charge and will take place monthly on a selected Thursday at 11AM EST, until further notice.

