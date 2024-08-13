RED Group Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 712 in 2024 for the Second Time, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 670% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that RED Group ranks No. 712 overall, no. 7 in Louisiana, and no. 5 in Engineering on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're honored to be included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list surrounded by such prominent organizations. Our mission is an important one: Partner with critical infrastructure asset owners as they scale and modernize safely, efficiently, and securely; our team wakes up every day and progresses it with steadfast determination…and we're just getting started. The credit for this achievement goes to the RED Group team 100%; we also thank our partners and clients for trusting us with such responsibility," said Carl Fangue, CEO.

RED Group provides end-to-end Operational Technology & Industrial Control Systems (OT/ICS) solutioning and delivery expertise, from conceptual consulting, through detailed engineering, systems integration, and installation. We assist asset owners as they leverage additional technology, data, and infrastructure in the IT & OT environments, ensuring security is infused into all phases of the project/asset lifecycle.

"As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities ahead. We are committed to delivering even greater value to our clients and continuing our upward trajectory. This award is a result of the hard work and dedication of all of our RED Group team members. We look forward to the future and all the possibilities it holds," said Kyle Remont, President.

RED Group is proud to celebrate an exceptional period of achievement, highlighted by receiving the LED LA Growth Leader Award and being recognized as one of the City Business Best Places to Work. Our strategic approach has driven impressive growth, with a 97% increase from 2021 to 2022 and a further 35% rise from 2022 to 2023. Additionally, our expansion into new markets, including Houston and Lafayette, reflects our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, with more markets to come.

